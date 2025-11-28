The Chelsea contract details of Emanuel Emegha have been revealed

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the plan is ‘already clear’ for a Strasbourg man at Chelsea, as he revealed the exact details of the forward’s contract in England.

Chelsea are flying high at the moment. Currently second in the Premier League and seventh in the Champions League, the Blues have come into their own of late.

Only five sides are outscoring them in the European competition and just two in the league.

Come July 2026, they’ll have at least one forward definitely joining them, as Emanuel Emegha – currently starring for essentially sister club Strasbourg – is Chelsea bound.

Transfer insider Romano has confirmed the plan is ‘already clear’ for the striker’s future at Stamford Bridge – he’ll join in 2026 and be under contract for seven years.

Emegha will add to the good options Chelsea already have up top, such as Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

The striker earned praise for his goal against Premier League club Crystal Palace in the UEFA Conference League, with F365 writer Dave Tickner labelling him ‘particularly eye-catching.’

That he’s now scored seven goals and assisted two this season in just 10 games in all competitions supports that.

Having already found the net against Premier League opposition, while clearly being in good form no matter who he faces, will stand Emegha in good stead when he heads to England.

He revealed he had other options than Chelsea, but wanted to remain with Strasbourg for a third year before choosing the Blues as his next club.

Emegha said: “I could have signed with clubs participating in the Champions League this summer, but the overall project of Strasbourg and Chelsea won me over. Now, I want to lead Racing into Europe.”

Currently, Strasbourg are fifth in Ligue 1 and second in the Conference League table – one of only two sides yet to lose in the competition.

As such, Emegha is doing his job and could well become a great asset once he moves to Chelsea at the end of the season.

