Man Utd star ‘at loggerheads’ with Amorim who ‘wants to sell him’ – but there’s a delay

Joshua Zirkzee is at breaking point with Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim looking to sell him ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils signed Zirkzee from Bologna for £36.5m in July 2024 as Erik ten Hag looked for attacking reinforcements.

However, Ten Hag left just months later and was replaced by Ruben Amorim with the Netherlands international struggling for game time in recent months.

Zirkzee was in and out the starting XI last season under Amorim but their summer reinforcements in attack have seen the Dutchman drop further down the pecking order at Man Utd.

If Man Utd can get another attacker in the building over the January transfer window, it seems likely that Zirkzee will be allowed to leave Old Trafford.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that Serie A side Roma are in negotiations over a loan with an obligation to buy Zirkzee from Man Utd.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd and Roma are negotiating a loan with an obligation to buy.

“What I’m told is that Man Utd will only approve this solution for Zirkzee to leave the club if they can get a replacement.

“So Man Utd have started exploring the market again after they failed to reach an agreement with Antoine Semenyo.

“They are back in the market for an attacking player, because in that case Joshua Zirkzee could leave the club and go to Roma.

“We know about the midfield, but keep an eye also on that topic about the forward situation, with Joshua Zirkzee, who could leave and join Roma.”

Zirkzee started the Red Devils’ last match and scored as Man Utd drew 1-1 against bottom side Wolves but the Netherlands international was taken off at half-time in an unexpected change.

And now Italian publication Il Messaggero (via Roma News) claims that Zirkzee is now ‘at loggerheads’ with Amorim but Man Utd won’t allow him to leave until at least mid-January.

The report adds: ‘In addition to Giacomo Raspadori, Gasperini is also awaiting the arrival of Zirkzee at Trigoria, with whom he began discussions well before the Azzurri. The United player’s situation, however, is very different: as Daniele Aloisi writes in Il Messaggero, Zirkzee is at loggerheads with manager Amorim, who hasn’t digested his lacklustre performance against Newcastle and wants to sell him.

‘However, the English club doesn’t intend to release him before mid-January. An offer for a loan with an obligation to buy should they qualify for the Champions League has been submitted, but the sporting director has yet to finalise the terms.’

