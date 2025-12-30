According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United could make two signings in January as they would “only” let Joshua Zirkzee leave on one condition.

The Red Devils are expected to be active in the transfer market in January as they look to strengthen in key positions.

In the summer, Ruben Amorim‘s side improved their attack by signing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while they landed Senne Lammens to become their new No.1, but it is clear that they still require upgrades in other areas.

It is well-known that their next priority is to overhaul their midfield, but they could also add another attacker to their squad to provide extra competition.

Man Utd have missed out on Manchester City-bound Antoine Semenyo, but Romano has revealed that they are “back in the market for an attacking player” ahead of January.

Romano claims this is on top of their plans to sign a midfielder, though a move for an attacker is dependent on Zirkzee’s future.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Zirkzee and Romano have reached an ‘agreement’ over a January transfer, but Man Utd are yet to give their approval.

Now, Romano claims Man Utd have made it clear that they will “only approve this solution if they can get a replacement”.

“Man Utd and Roma are negotiating a loan with an obligation to buy,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“What I’m told is that Man Utd will only approve this solution for Zirkzee to leave the club if they can get a replacement.

“So Man Utd have started exploring the market again after they failed to reach an agreement with Antoine Semenyo.

“They are back in the market for an attacking player, because in that case Joshua Zirkzee could leave the club and go to Roma.

“We know about the midfield, but keep an eye also on that topic about the forward situation, with Joshua Zirkzee, who could leave and join Roma.”

Regarding Man Utd’s midfield search, Romano has also reiterated that Carlos Baleba remains among their top targets.

“In terms of midfielders, one of the names I want to maintain since August, on Manchester United’s shortlist, is Carlos Baleba,” Romano said.

“I can guarantee that Manchester United, even in the internal talks at the club, have not stopped discussing the name of Carlos Baleba.

“Baleba is seen, still, as an ideal solution by Ruben Amorim and people at the club.”

He added: “Together with Adam Wharton at Crystal Palace and Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest, he [Baleba] is seen as one of the ideal central midfielders for Amorim,’ Romano added.

“Baleba is super appreciated by them. A January move is still seen as unlikely but any moment, January of summer, if Brighton decide to open doors to an exit for Baleba, United remain absolutely interested in the player.

“Manchester United remain in contact with people close to the player.”