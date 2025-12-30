Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake is reportedly ‘open’ to leaving the Premier League side, but he has opted to ‘reject’ a move to one club.

The Dutchman made a move from AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City ahead of the 2020/21 campaign for a fee in the region of £41m.

Ake has proven a huge asset for City over the past five-plus years as he played a key role in Pep Guardiola‘s side winning the Premier League title for four consecutive seasons.

The defender’s versatility has been useful as he has eased Man City’s defensive issues on multiple occasions, but he has slipped in the pecking order this term.

The 30-year-old has only made one Premier League start this term and he is being heavily linked with an exit ahead of the winter transfer window.

READ: Manchester City signing Semenyo will give Guardiola a quarter of the 20 biggest January signings ever



Ake is only under contract until 2027, so the next two transfer windows are likely the last opportunity for Man City to cash in on the defender for a decent fee.

He has now shown significant signs of decline, so it is hardly surprising that he is reportedly attracting interest from several sides.

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are ‘monitoring his situation’, but he has already ‘rejected’ a move to West Ham as he is ‘not keen on joining a side in relegation trouble’.

Regarding Man City’s valuation, the report claims: ‘Manchester City are understood to value Ake at around £21million which may put off interested parties.’

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

* Premier League player power rankings: Cherki up to seventh as City and Haaland dominate

* Man City confident of ‘beating’ Man Utd to another signing as INEOS go ‘all out’ for PL star

* Liverpool ‘not expected to intervene’ with Man City close to ‘full agreement’ for Semenyo

Another report from talkSPORT claims Man City could also lose Savinho in January.

In the summer, the talented winger attracted heavy interest from Premier League rivals Spurs, who missed out as Man City could not land a suitable replacement.

At the time, Man City were targeting Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, but they have recently turned their attention to Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, and he is set to join Guardiola’s side in January.

As per talkSPORT, this deal has tempted Tottenham Hotspur to ‘ready a fresh swoop’ for Savinho.

The report adds: