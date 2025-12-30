Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed his new Premier League title prediction, explaining one reason why he is not backing Arsenal.

The Gunners asserted their dominance during an 18-game unbeaten run in all competitions between August and December, though they have suffered a minor dip in recent weeks.

Mikel Arteta‘s team have dropped points against Sunderland, Chelsea, Man City and Aston Villa, with them only two points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side at the top.

Man City, meanwhile, have hit their stride in recent weeks and it looks like they will mount a serious challenge to Arsenal for the title, while Aston Villa have also entered the conversation as the form team in the Premier League.

Now, Ferdinand has changed his pre-season prediction and has backed Man City to edge out Arsenal this season.

“I said [Arsenal would finish] first before a ball was kicked, but if I was a betting man right now I’m going City,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“I want Arsenal to win it but the way things are going now, City might just win it now.”

Explaining his stance, Ferdinand does not think Arsenal have been “relentless” enough against lesser teams this term.

“I think Arsenal had a nice gap but they’ve allowed a few teams to get closer again,” Ferdinand added.

“I think you have got to smell blood. You’ve been close enough the last couple of seasons and been pipped, I think you have to smell blood at the earliest point and just go for it.

“It’s easier said then done but I think you have enough experience without winning to understand what you now need to do. So I think that the manager needs to get that across to the players.”

He continued: “You have to bully the teams near the bottom or middle part of the table and just be relentless and just try and be a little tighter against the teams in and around you.

“That is where Arsenal have always let themselves down against the teams that you should win against, especially at the critical points of the season.

“You haven’t been able to get those jobs done and that’s an area where you have to change.”

Ferdinand has also explained why he thinks three Arsenal youngsters should be playing more regularly.

“Can I just say something where I think Arteta can improve? Martin Odegaard was injured. You’ve got Nwaneri sitting there. A young kid. Everyone’s going, ‘He could be this, he could be that’.

“You’ve got Lewis-Skelly after an amazing breakout season. He can’t get a kick. No games. A couple of weeks ago just gone, You could play him. Ben White played three games in a week. He ends up getting injured.

“Just put him in. Then you’ve got arguably one of the [best young] talents in Europe right now, Dowman. You’re going, ‘Surely there’s a way in to this team to get glimpses of this kid’.”