Chelsea are reportedly interested in two Premier League attacking-midfielders, including Arsenal teenager Ethan Nwaneri, as the chances of that move have been revealed.

The Blues will definitely see one big change to their personnel in January. Indeed, they parted company with manager Enzo Maresca after more than a year in charge, with Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior the favourite to replace him.

On the field there could be some change, too. There have been links with some top players of late and despite the presence of Cole Palmer back in the side, it’s reported two Premier League attacking-midfielders are of interest to Chelsea.

Indeed, Caught Offside states their sights are on Nwaneri and Morgan Rogers.

Interest in Arsenal teenager Nwaneri has been revived from the summer, in something of a shock given he has only played 165 Premier League minutes this term.

While Arsenal’s stance is that the midfielder won’t be sold, insiders have confirmed that Nwaneri is on the Chelsea radar.

It is felt that a loan move to a mid-table side is ‘far more likely’ than a sale to a rival like the Blues.

There is seemingly more chance that Rogers could be on the move, though. The Aston Villa man is one of the most in-form players in the Premier League at the moment, with seven goals and three assists in the league this term.

Villa don’t want to sell Rogers but they face limits on spending due to PSR concerns, which has Chelsea on alert.

A source reportedly said: “It’s an open secret that Rogers is high up on Chelsea’s list. And unless something dramatic changes, Villa will be under pressure to sell. This would be a big-money sale that could have a significant impact on their finances.”

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365:

* Chelsea ‘morons’ axed Maresca for wrong reason with one of four Rosenior alternatives ‘needed’

* Every club’s worst January signing – including ‘the most expensive player ever in terms of cost per game’

* One Chelsea summer signing ‘did not speak to’ Maresca before joining as his ‘greatest gripe’ revealed

However, if Villa want to sell in order to buy, it seems very unlikely that their best player would be the man they get rid of, even though he is their most saleable asset.

There will be interest in Rogers from other clubs amid his top form, with Tottenham and Liverpool previously linked with his signing, but Villa would surely look to sell other players before they considered getting rid of Rogers.

READ MORE: Chelsea ‘reach agreement’ with Maresca replacement as three reasons for appointment revealed