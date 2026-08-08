Fabrizio Romano has hinted at what Liverpool plan to do in the transfer market after reaching an ‘agreement’ to sign Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo.

This summer transfer window has been frustrating for Liverpool, who are yet to sign a top-level replacement for Mohamed Salah and have missed out on several targets.

Up to now, Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz have been their only first-team signings, though they are currently trying to sign Paris Saint-Germain pair Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye to strengthen on the flanks.

It is clear that Liverpool’s main focus at the moment is to fix their wing department, but they also need recruits in other positions.

This includes centre-back because Andoni Iraola’s side have been short of options in this position during pre-season due to injury, while they have also lost Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

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Still, it has been unclear whether Liverpool would actually sign a new centre-back in this window, but Romano revealed on Friday night that they have secured the surprise signing of Araujo from Barcelona.

The 27-year-old has been sporadically linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years, but he has been prone to mistakes more often of late, and he decided to take a mental health break towards the end of 2025.

Still, Araujo was named Barcelona captain at the start of this year and at the start of 2025, he extended his contract until 2031.

But with Barcelona having Pau Cubarsí, Eric García, Andreas Christensen and Jules Koundé to choose from at centre-back, the Spanish giants clearly feel that they have enough cover and have let Araujo join Liverpool.

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Terms of Ronald Araujo deal revealed as Fabrizio Romano hints at another signing

Romano broke the news about Araujo joining Liverpool on Friday night and revealed the terms of the loan deal.

Romano said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool agree loan deal to sign Ronald Araujo from Barcelona, HERE WE GO! 🇺🇾

‘Verbal agreement club to club with Barça now approved by director Deco.

‘New centre back for #LFC with a surprise bomba.’

Romano added: ‘More on the exclusive story of the day: Ronald Araujo will join Liverpool, it’s all done and documents being signed in 24h.

‘The loan agreement includes a BUY OPTION clause, up to #LFC as it’s NOT mandatory.

‘Barcelona already gave green light.’

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has stated that Liverpool opted to favour a centre-back signing over a new right-back, but he has refused to rule out the prospect of them adding a right-back to their squad in the coming weeks.

Romano claimed: “Then I can’t say that Liverpool will not sign a right-back in the final weeks of the transfer window, but the focus was centre-back.”

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