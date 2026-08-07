Manchester City have made a short-term call on midfield superstar Rodri after Barcelona made their opening offer for him – a “derisory” one.

City are known to be open to Rodri‘s departure this summer. The Spaniard’s desire to return to Spain is not new information, and it looked a move to Real Madrid was most likely of late.

They were the club who appeared to be in pole position for the transfer, but Barcelona them introduced themselves into the race, and Rodri chose them as his next club, with multiple outlets suggesting personal terms are already agreed.

But a club-to-club agreement must be reached for the transfer to be made, and that’s the sticking point.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed through a source that City saw Barca’s €45million (£38m) opening offer as “derisory,” given they want to earn €80million (£68.5m) from him.

While the Premier League giants have accepted Rodri’s desire to leave the club, in response to Barca’s bid, they’ve made it clear the Spaniard is expected back to continue his recovery from minor back surgery.

He will remain at the club until a significantly improved offer is made, and City actually have one eye on a contract renewal.

It’s said that they’d be open to offering Rodri a new deal, while the midfielder, with only one year left on his current deal, could remain for the rest of that time, with City not willing to give him up for less than he’s worth.

New Barca bid expected for Rodri

While Barca’s financial struggles have been well documented over recent years, they’re not expected to give up on signing Rodri after having a bid rejected, with insider David Ornstein revealing a new bid will soon come.

He said: ‘Understand #MCFC want around €75m. Barcelona will be back with a new bid and remain optimistic. Rodri has already agreed terms.

‘City regard the level of transfer fee Barca have so far communicated they are prepared to pay as being nowhere near the figure required in order to even begin negotiations over a potential sale.’

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, suggests City are closing in on a new midfielder to replace Rodri.

He wrote: ‘The negotiations for Ayyoub Bouaddi to Manchester City are moving to the final stages, deal very close between clubs.

‘Man City are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Lille for Bouaddi while talks on player side are ongoing.

‘Manchester City are expected to close all details of Ayyoub Bouaddi deal soon and then focus efforts on more signings.’

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