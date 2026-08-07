Man Utd bigwigs Vivell and Wilcox divided over signing £50m midfielder

Manchester United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell and director of football Jason Wilcox are divided over signing Manu Kone in the summer transfer window, according to a journalist.

Man Utd have made six major signings so far in the summer transfer window.

Two of those new players are midfielders Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

Tielemans joined from Aston Villa after Man Utd triggered the release clause of £35millon in his contract at the Villans.

As for Santos, Man Utd decided to fork out as much as £50m for the Brazil international midfielder.

Man Utd are now on the hunt for a third midfielder, as Michael Carrick’s aim to make an impact in the Champions League and at least challenge for the Premier League title next season.

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Manu Kone has emerged as one of the targets for Man Utd, with his club, AS Roma, willing to sell him.

TEAMtalk reported last month that Man Utd are interested in a 2026 summer deal for Kone.

The reliable transfer news outlet reported that AS Roma want £50m for the midfielder, who starred for France at the 2026 World Cup.

Man Utd divided over signing Manu Kone

Reliable transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has now brought an update on the situation.

The talkSPORT reporter has claimed that it is Vivell who wants Man Utd to sign Kone, with Wilcox having other targets in mind.

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Jacobs said on The United Stand when asked if he thinks that Kone to Man Utd is likely to happen: “Well, I think Kone would depend on whether or not in particular Jason Wilcox is sold because from my understanding, Christopher Vivell was one of the names that put the target forward.

“Michael Carrick would still perhaps prefer another name that he feels has proven Premier League experience or, at the other extreme, is a kind of Tchouameni-type player.

“So, there’s not that uniform all-in, everyone wants to go for Kone yet, but they have held some talks on the player side, so we have to see whether they align, but Jason Wilcox has put forward other targets and is also looking at some names, such as the ones that I mentioned that like Santos and Tielemans have that immediate proven Premier League experience.”

Former Man Utd star Patrice Evra believes that Kone would be well-suited to Arsenal.

Evra said: “I like Manu Kone’s profile for the Premier League.

“He has energy, he carries the ball, he likes duels and he works for the team.

“All of those things matter in England.

“The Premier League is faster.

“You don’t get time to breathe.

“So the important thing is adaptation. Don’t judge him after five games.

“If he goes to Arsenal with a manager who knows how to use him, I think he can do well.

“He definitely has the tools.

“Then it is about consistency.”

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