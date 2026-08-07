Rodri is closing in on a move to FC Barcelona.

David Ornstein has revealed how much Manchester City want for Rodri after FC Barcelona reportedly had an opening offer rejected.

Barcelona have accelerated their efforts to sign Rodri over the past 24 hours, with it revealed on Thursday night that he has chosen to join Hansi Flick’s side instead of Real Madrid.

Rodri has now entered the final year of his contract at Man City, and a move to Real Madrid looked likely before Barcelona’s hijack.

The Ballon d’Or winner has already reportedly ‘agreed’ personal terms with Barcelona, but there is work to do if they are to strike a deal with the Premier League side.

This is because Barcelona and Man City currently remain apart in negotiations, with journalist Ben Jacobs reporting on Friday afternoon that the Spanish giants have had an opening offer rejected.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Arsenal eye Tottenham star as Man City make contact with Liverpool

Jacobs said on X: ‘BREAKING: Manchester City have rejected a bid of around €45m for Rodri from Barcelona.

‘Understand #MCFC want around €75m. Barcelona will be back with a new bid and remain optimistic. Rodri has already agreed terms.’

Ornstein, meanwhile, claims in a new report for The Athletic that Man City actually want €80m for Rodri, while they are insistent that ‘no meaningful club-to-club talks are currently taking place’ because ‘a bid they consider serious has yet to be made’.

Ornstein added: ‘Barcelona have made Manchester City an offer of around €45million (£38.6m; $52.1m) plus add-ons for Rodri and are aware their English counterparts would want in the region of €80m to sanction his exit.

‘City regard the level of transfer fee Barca have so far communicated they are prepared to pay as being nowhere near the figure required in order to even begin negotiations over a potential sale.’

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Man City close in on Ayyoud Bouaddi

The good news for Man City is that Fabrizio Romano is reporting that they are closing in on Lille starlet Ayyoud Bouaddi, who could be one of four signings in the coming weeks.

‘The negotiations for Ayyoub Bouaddi to Manchester City are moving to the final stages, deal very close between clubs,’ Romano said on X.

‘Man City are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Lille for Bouaddi while talks on player side are ongoing.’

Romano added: ‘Manchester City are expected to close all details of Ayyoub Bouaddi deal soon and then focus efforts on more signings.

‘Another midfielder can join with Rodri talks underway + new winger possible based on Savinho-Spurs deal.

‘Rulli, also close.’

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