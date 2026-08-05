Michael Carrick is the new permanent manager at Old Trafford.

David Ornstein has revealed Manchester United’s “two main” transfer priorities, while they have been told to offer £60m to sign a Juventus star.

Man Utd are expected to make several more signings in this summer’s transfer window after landing Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Karl Darlow.

The Red Devils were always going to prioritise a midfield overhaul following Casemiro’s exit on a free transfer, and it has been widely reported that they intend to recruit a third new midfielder after signing Tielemans and Santos.

However, Michael Carrick‘s side are also in the market for signings in other positions, with it suggested that they could sign a left-back, winger and/or striker in the coming weeks.

And Ornstein has revealed Man Ud’s two current priorities in the transfer market.

READ: Man Utd to sack Carrick by Xmas and other Premier League predictions

Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast: “At the beginning of the summer, I thought that #MUFC were going to be the BUSIEST team in the market. Just because there’s so much work that needs to be done.”

“Midfield and left-back are two of the MAIN areas of importance for them in the market.”

At left-back, Newcastle United standout Lewis Hall has been mooted as a leading target, but Ornstein has confirmed that the Red Devils are unlikely to sign him in this window.

Ornstein added: “I do NOT expect Lewis Hall to be coming to Man United.

“Following the departure of Eddie Howe, Newcastle will be MORE determined to keep him, maybe even tie him down to a new contract.”

READ MORE: Will Kobbie Mainoo start for Man Utd after belated £83m midfield investment?

Man Utd set demand to sign Juventus star Francisco Conceicao

Further forward, Juventus attacker Francisco Conceicao has been mentioned as a possible signing, while Joshua Zirkzee could move in the opposite direction.

Now, a new report from Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb claims Juventus want 70 million euros (£60m) for Conceicao, but he will not be included in a swap deal with Zirkzee.

The report claims:

‘Zirkzee has opened up about a return to Italy. Juventus and Manchester United are in conversation, they’re looking for a deal, and the Dutchman earns a lot. ‘Meanwhile, the English club have turned their attention to Conceicao, but Juve have put a figure around seventy million. Obviously, there’s no talk of a swap deal, but relations are good, fostered by Jorge Mendes, and the discussion is open, especially since Juventus has covered the position.’

However, Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on this move, claiming Man Utd are not currently interested in signing Conceicao.

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