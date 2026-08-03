Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd message about signing Francisco Conceicao

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United have denied that they want to add Francisco Conceicao to Michael Carrick’s squad this summer.

On July 31, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Man Utd have enquired about a deal for Conceicao.

Liverpool are also said to have asked about the 23-year-old Juventus and Portugal international right-winger.

This came after TuttoJuve, a Juventus-centric Italian news outlet, reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Conceicao.

The report claimed that Juventus would be willing to sell the winger to Man Utd for €50million (£43m).

Man Utd manager Michael Carrick personally wants the club’s co-owners, INEOS, to sign the winger and considers him as ‘perfect’ for his team, according to the report.

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However, transfer guru Romano has dismissed speculation that Man Utd want to sign Conceicao.

The Italian journalist has disclosed that Man Utd have denied that they have any interest in Conceicao and has also stated that Juventus are not actively looking to sell him this summer.

Man Utd not interest in Francisco Conceicao

Romano said on his Italian YouTube channel: “We have received many questions in recent days on one player, Francisco Conceicao.

“Why? Because someone has been talking about Manchester United regarding Conceicao.

“Guys, I have absolutely no confirmation of that, not even a single phone call.

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“And not because Conceicao isn’t a Manchester United calibre player, quite the contrary, but because Manchester United is arguably better positioned in that role than anywhere else on the team.

“There is Mbeumo, who is doing very well.

“Last year, he was an exceptional signing.

“There is Amad Diallo, who is a very important player for Utd, and that position is absolutely perfect for him.

“As of today, I don’t see Manchester United working on Francisco Conceicao.

“There are denials from everyone, the player’s entourage, Utd, Juve and, so, I don’t know where this story about Conceicao and Manchester United came from.”

The journalist continued: “Now, as for whether doors could open for Conceicao.

“We have to be careful; we need to see if any clubs will come forward and be ready to pay what Juventus would ask for him.

“Today, Juve aren’t actively trying to sell Conceicao, nor is Conceicao trying to leave Juve.

“I mean, it’s a situation that reminds me a bit of what we said about Bremer in June.

“Everyone said Bayern was after Bremer, but it never existed.

“Manchester United and Conceicao today doesn’t exist.

“If it happens tomorrow morning, I will tell you, but today it’s not there.”

“So, I remember a situation where these players could leave if the right team comes along with the right offer for both the right player and Juve, then we can talk about it.

“But today Juve aren’t trying to sell Conceicao, nor is Conceicao saying, ‘Juve, I want to leave’.

“So, it’s a situation that, like all those regarding important players in our league, unfortunately, if the right financial opportunity arrives, it gets evaluated; otherwise, we are more than happy as is.

“So, this is the scenario surrounding Francisco Conceicao.”

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