Fabrizio Romano has just dropped Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal update – ‘get ready’

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal and Newcastle United are now in active talks over Bruno Guimaraes moving to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Arsenal have long made Guimaraes their number one midfield target in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League champions have had bids for the Brazil international midfielder already turned down.

Newcastle have always maintained that they are not willing to sell Guimaraes, who starred for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

Guimaraes, though, has already agreed on personal terms with Arsenal and is keen on a move to the north London club.

There have been claims that Arsenal have agreed a £80million deal with Newcastle for Guimaraes.

READ: Arsenal starter ‘would like to go’ in ‘next phase’ of transfers as destination narrowed down

However, Newcastle have denied that such an agreement is in place.

The Chronicle’s Chief Newcastle United writer, Lee Ryder, wrote on X at 1:48pm on August 1: “New claims of an £80.4m agreement on Bruno Guimaraes and #arsenal

“Told this isn’t agreed and focus is on getting Matthias Jaissle unveiled.

“There is no change on Bruno with no official approach from the Gunners.

“One new head coach in place, he will talk to Bruno as reported earlier on @ChronicleNUFC”

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Transfer guru Romano has also said that no final deal has been struck yet, but he has revealed that the two clubs are in talks.

The journalist has reported that Newcastle have now decided to sell Guimaraes, having been insistent over the past few months that he is not for sale.

Arsenal and Newcastle in talks over Bruno Guimaraes

Romano said about Arsenal, Newcastle and Guimaraes on his YouTube channel: “Get ready, Arsenal fans, get ready because Bruno Guimaraes is really, really, really getting closer.

“What’s happening right now – Arsenal and Newcastle are in contact.

“So, the two clubs are talking.

“Newcastle seem to open doors to the exit of Bruno Guimaraes, so now the two clubs are discussing about the transfer fee, but the wall that Newcastle put for the Bruno Guimaraes deal, end of May, June, July, now, it’s becoming completely different because Arsenal are confident, Arsenal are optimistic.

“The title of my last YouTube video here on the channel was Bruno time, and it’s really Bruno time.

“Any moment could be the right moment to reach an agreement, send official proposals, and proceed with the Bruno Guimaraes deal.

“It’s not closed or done yet while I am recording this video.

“It’s 4:18pm here in Italy, but Bruno Guimaraes is really, really close to Arsenal.

“The player, as I told you long time ago, has an agreement with Arsenal on personal terms.

“He’s super excited about this opportunity.

“Honestly, from what I am hearing, Bruno can’t wait to be an Arsenal player, and Mikel Arteta can’t wait to have Bruno.

“Mikel Arteta has always been a big, big fan of Bruno, and so he wants him at all cost.

“He believes this is the perfect player to do the next step in midfield, and so deal absolutely underway.”

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