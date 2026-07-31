Arsenal ‘agree personal terms’ with Vinicius Junior as Fabrizio Romano drops Bruno Guimaraes update

Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, according to an insider, as Fabrizio Romano says that the Gunners will resume contact with Newcastle United for Bruno Guimaraes.

With Vinicius Junior out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2027, Arsenal are keen on a deal for the Brazil international winger now.

Talks between Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior over a new deal are not progressing well due to a difference in salary expectations.

Arsenal are said to be in a strong position to strike a deal for Vinicius Junior, who starred for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

If the winger does not sign a new deal before the summer transfer window closes, then Madrid stand to lose him on a free at the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

Arsenal are ready to go big for Vinicius Junior, with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta reported to be ‘smitten’ with the idea of bringing the Brazilian superstar to the Emirates Stadium.

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Vinicius Junior agrees personal terms with Arsenal

It has now been claimed that Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with Vinicius Junior.

Reliable X account, HandofArsenal, that has over 372,000 followers, posted at 9:06pm on July 31: “EXCL : Arsenal Football Club have personal terms agreed in principle with Vinicius Junior.

“Roc Nation will go armed into negotiations with Real Madrid with a monstrous offer from the English Champions…….over to you Vinicius Junior.”

The account added at 9:35pm: “We fully expect Roc Nation to deny it but we stand on our information.

“The ball is in Vini Jnr’s court.”

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Arsenal to resume Bruno Guimaraes talks with Newcastle

Vinicius Junior is not the only Brazilian star that the Gunners are keen on signing in the summer transfer window, with Arsenal also planning to land Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

Guimaraes has already agreed on personal terms with Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season.

There have been reports that Arsenal have an agreement in principle in place with Newcastle over Guimaraes, but, according to transfer guru Romano, that does not appear to be the case, with the two Premier League clubs planning to resume talks following the departure of Eddie Howe as the manager of the Magpies

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And then, guys, Bruno Guimaraes – Arsenal are ready to continue negotiations with Newcastle.

“Eddie Howe left, Arsenal remain absolutely on it for Bruno Guimaraes, in contact with the agents of the player, in contact also the agents with the player because Bruno wants to go to Arsenal.

“Bruno’s desire is very clear.

“Bruno Guimaraes considers Arsenal the perfect project for him, and so Bruno wants to go.

“There is an agreement Bruno Arsenal for some time, and now Arsenal and Newcastle will be again in contact to try get the deal done.

“Could be again any moment, so we have to stay tuned because Arsenal want Bruno and Bruno wants Arsenal.

“Eddie Howe left, and Eddie Howe also had a feeling Newcastle are going to sell Bruno Guimaraes, and so we are going to follow this situation closely.”

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