Arsenal are ready to make Vinicius Junior their most expensive player in history, according to a report, as Gunners manager Mikel Arteta identifies the Real Madrid superstar as his number one winger target.

The Athletic broke the news at the weekend that Arsenal are keen on signing Vinicius Junior in the summer transfer window.

The esteemed publication claimed that Arsenal are ‘exploring’ a deal for the Real Madrid superstar.

While Arsenal, who won the Premier League title last season, have not made contact with Madrid, internally, they have approved a deal for the winger.

There have since been reports that Vinicius Junior wants to stay at Real Madrid and sign a new contract.

However, with the Brazil international winger out of contract in the summer of 2027, Real Madrid will know that this is the time to cash in on him if he does not sign a new deal.

READ: Every Premier League club’s pre-season 2026 fixtures and results

Mikel Arteta wants Vinicius Junior at Arsenal

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is determined to land Vinicius Junior.

Arsenal are looking for a specialist left-winger, with Leandro Trossard having left for Besiktas, although it must be noted that Christos Tzolis has arrived from Club Brugge.

BBC Sport has reported that Arteta is so keen on Vinicius Junior that he has made the winger his number one target, after missing out on the signing of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea.

The report has stated: ‘Sources close to Arsenal insist he is just one of a number of options the club are exploring in their search for a left-sided attacker, after missing out on Morgan Rogers to Chelsea.

‘However, BBC Sport understands Arteta has become so smitten with the notion of signing Vinicius that he is viewed internally as the club’s number one target.’

READ MORE: Every Prem club’s highest-paid player: Vinicius Jr to topple Saka at Arsenal?

The report has gone on to state that Arsenal ‘would almost certainly need’ to pay a British-record transfer fee for Vinicius Junior.

Alexander Isak holds that record at the moment, with Liverpool paying £125million to Newcastle United for the Sweden international striker in the summer of 2025.

Arsenal plan record-breaking salary offer for Vinicius Junior

While it remains to be seen how much Arsenal are willing to pay Madrid for the Brazilian star, The Telegraph has claimed that the north London club, who reached the final of the Champions League last season, are willing to make the winger the most highly-paid player in their history.

The headline in the report reads: ‘Arsenal ready to offer Vinicius Junior record contract’.

The report itself has stated that ‘Arsenal are prepared to offer Vinicius Junior the biggest contract in the club’s history’.

The winger earns £400,000 per week at Madrid, and Arsenal are ready to ‘improve their terms to maximise their chances of pulling off an audacious swoop’.

READ NEXT: Transfer rumour ranking: Liverpool leading Barcola race despite obvious stumbling block