Arsenal are ready to throw everything they have at a deal to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners have brought in three signings so far this summer with Illan Meslier joining a free transfer from Leeds United, while Christos Tzolis moved from Club Brugge and Piero Hincapie turned his loan from Bayer Leverkusen into a permanent transfer.

Arsenal recently missed out on the signing of Morgan Rogers, who was their top target to improve their attack, with Chelsea paying £117m to land the England international.

The Gunners weren’t willing to get near £117m for Rogers as they look to avoid paying over the odds for players but they are now looking for alternative options.

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, who has been struggling to negotiate a new contract at the Bernabeu, has risen to the top of Arsenal’s summer wanted list.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed on Saturday that Arsenal have an interest in the Brazil international with Vinicius featuring ‘prominently among multiple candidates for the Premier League champions to bolster their attack’.

READ: Arsenal make £72m ‘offer’ for Spain star as Barcelona ‘give up’ on Alvarez in huge Gunners boost

ESPN journalist Rodra added that Arsenal are ‘the only possible destination for Vinicius this summer’ if he leaves the Bernabeu, where he has been since 2018.

There were rumours on Sunday that Real Madrid will ask for €160m for Vinicius Jr and that the La Liga giants ‘will not even sit down to negotiate’ for a figure below that.

Finances will not be an issue for Arsenal if Vini Jr becomes available

But Football Transfers insists that Arsenal are ‘ready to break the bank’ for the Brazil international with a financial package for a player of his calibre not an issue for the Gunners hierarchy.

The report adds: ‘FootballTransfers has been informed by those close to the deal that the financial package to sign the 26-year-old superstar is not viewed as an obstacle by Mikel Arteta’s side – on the condition that Vini makes it clear that he is interested in a move to North London.

READ: Vinicius next? Every Premier League player signed from Real Madrid ranked, with Arsenal trio in top ten

‘The sources added that the club’s hierarchy, including co-chairman Josh Kroenke, see the forward as the rare type of player who is capable of elevating the Gunners’ level and helping them to back-to-back Premier League titles as well as the Champions League.’

Arsenal ‘will have no hesitation’ in throwing everything at completing a deal for Vinicius Junior if it’s clear that he is available and wants the move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners’ path to the Brazilian could have been smoothed over by Real Madrid’s imminent acquisition of RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande with Fabrizio Romano giving the deal his famous ‘here we go’ confirmation.

Romano posted on X: ‘BREAKING: YAN DIOMANDE TO REAL MADRID, HERE WE GO! Agreement closed tonight with RB Leipzig for fee over €100m for the Ivorian winger. Diomande will fly to Madrid this week for medical tests and contract signing until June 2031. DONE.’

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