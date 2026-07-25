Liverpool reach decision on signing Vinicius Junior after Real Madrid superstar ‘suggested’ to FSG

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool have no plans to add Vinicius Junior to manager Andoni Iraola’s squad this summer, as Arsenal aim to raid Real Madrid for the Brazilian superstar, according to reports.

The Athletic has reported that Arsenal are interested in signing Vinicius Junior from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

While the Premier League champions have yet to make contact with Real Madrid, internally the Gunners have approved a potential move for the Brazilian superstar.

With Vinicius Junior out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2027, Los Blancos face a dilemma over his future.

Losing Vinicius Junior this summer, even with the potential arrival of Yan Diomande at Real Madrid, would be a blow for Jose Mourinho’s side.

However, if Madrid are unable to agree on a new contract with Vinicius Junior, then they face the prospect of losing the winger for free next summer when his current deal runs out.

READ: Morgan Rogers ‘joined the wrong club’ in Chelsea over ‘tailor-made’ Liverpool

Earlier this week, it emerged in the Spanish media that Liverpool would be interested in a 2027 deal for Vinicius Junior.

Journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, who specialises in Real Madrid and has 315,000 followers on X, said on his YouTube channel, as relayed by Defensa Central: “Real Madrid are interested in renewing Vinicius’s contract, and Vinicius is interested in staying at Real Madrid.

“These are the official positions, but at the moment, I’m not aware that the differences between the two sides have been resolved.

“Unless Vinicius’s side sees an increase in Real Madrid’s leverage, meaning a real rapprochement with Vinicius’s position, they don’t see the need to meet.

“Vinicius’s people, naturally, have to do their job… to find out what the position would be of other clubs that could potentially sign Vinicius, whether in 2026 or 2027.

READ MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: Liverpool given new Diomande hope amid Vinicius Jr claims

“We’re mainly talking about Premier League teams.

“In those initial enquiries, there was one club that clearly responded positively to their interest in Vinicius, but the numbers worked out for 2027.

“That club is Liverpool.

“If Vinicius becomes a free agent in 2027, not only will the Premier League be paying attention, but I imagine Bayern Munich and PSG will also be watching closely.

“I’m increasingly convinced that a renewal this summer is unlikely.

“Of course, how comfortable or uncomfortable Vinicius feels with Mourinho, how the Brazilian performs, how the team functions, and so on, could be very important.”

It has now emerged that Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have decided against a move for Vinicius Junior this summer.

According to talkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs, the winger has been offered to Liverpool, but the Premier League giants are not keen at the moment.

Liverpool not interested in 2026 deal for Vinicius Junior

Jacobs wrote on X at 2:28pm on July 25: Arsenal are exploring a deal for Vinicius Jr, as @David_Ornstein and @gunnerblog called.

“Viewed as viable option, although no bid yet.

“#AFC prepared to be opportunistic given Vinicius Jr currently has one year left on his deal.

“Some caution given all the moving parts at Real, but Arsenal are prepared to open talks if given encouragement from the player side.

“Vinicius Jr is yet to sign a new Real Madrid contract, and should progress not be made, a sale this summer is not to be discounted by Real sources.

“On-off renewal talks have taken place for over a year, and an extension has been close at times, but Vinicius Jr paused negotiations following the fallout with Xabi Alonso and no agreement has been reached since.

“Roc Nation look after both Vinicius Jr and Yan Diomande.

“Can also reveal, Vini Jr was suggested to #LFC as well from the player side, but no engagement or meaningful discussion from the club.

“Liverpool are instead focused on strengthening the right-wing.

“Central Saudi figures also dream of signing Vinicius Jr, with Al-Ahli thought to be in line if the Brazilian became open to the move.

“A five-year €1bn contract was proposed last year.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool have just received some bad news about signing Bradley Barcola