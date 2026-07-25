Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, who is an Arsenal target

Real Madrid are willing to sell Vinicius Junior to Arsenal in the summer transfer window, with the Gunners keen on a deal for the Brazilian superstar, according to reports.

The Athletic journalists David Ornstein and James McNicholas have reported that Arsenal are ‘exploring a move’ to sign Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius Junior is out of contract at Real Madrid in the summer of 2027.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a left-winger and are keen on a blockbuster deal for the Brazil international winger.

Arsenal want to sign Vinicius Junior

According to the report in The Athletic, Vinicius Junior ‘figures prominently among multiple candidates’ for Arsenal.

‘The interest is at any early stage and there is no guarantee it materialises into a deal’, states the report.

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The report has added: ‘There have been no club-to-club talks yet but the idea has approval at all levels within Arsenal.’

Talks between Vinicius Junior and Madrid over a new contract have been going on for a while now, but no agreement is in place.

This has allowed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta to be hopeful that they would be able to sign the 26-year-old.

According to a reliable Arsenal-centric X account, HandofArsenal, the Premier League champions believe that they have a genuine chance of landing the Brazilian superstar.

The account, which has almost 361,000 followers on X, posted at 2:31pm on July 25: “Arsenal have internally discussed the signing of Vini Jnr for some time now.

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“The feasibility is there to do a deal.

“Some highly influential people are involved in the matter.

“Very very early days but Arsenal are very serious if given the chance to sign him.”

Real Madrid ‘keen’ on selling Vinicius Junior

The Sun journalist Konstantinos Lianos has claimed that Madrid are “keen” on selling Vinicius Junior to Arsenal.

Lianos wrote on X at 2:57pm on July 25: “Great exclusive by @David_Ornstein!

“Arsenal launch promising bid for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr to shake the Premier League’s core foundation!

“#AFC and #RMFC yet to hold talks but all parties keen.

“Vinicius’ deal runs out in 2027 and Real don’t want to lose him for free.”

ESPN journalist Rodra noted on X at 2:09pm on July 25: “This is what I was told this morning: Diomandé’s signing message is aimed at Vinicius.

“Arsenal, the only possible destination for Vinicius this summer.

“They’ve been studying the economic viability of his signing for days

“Congratulations to @David_Ornstein for breaking it”

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