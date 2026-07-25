Arsenal ready to offer £85m plus big-name player for Julian Alvarez

Viktor Gyokeres could be replaced by Julian Alvarez at Arsenal.

Arsenal are reportedly willing to part ways with 2025 summer signing Viktor Gyokeres as part of an exchange to recruit Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez.

After years of pleading with the club, Arsenal fans got their wish when Mikel Arteta’s team forked out £63.5m to sign prolific Sporting CP striker Gyokeres last summer.

Following a number of runner-up finishes in the Premier League, it was felt that a potent No 9 could finally end the north London team’s long wait for the English top-flight title.

And while the Sweden international scored 21 goals in all competitions as Arsenal won their first league crown since 2004, doubts still linger over the 28-year-old.

Some felt his hold-up play wasn’t good enough, he wasn’t in sync with the rest of his side’s attack, and others doubted his quality, too.

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Therefore, in recent weeks, Arsenal have been linked with Argentina international Alvarez, who is keen on an Atletico exit this summer.

Last month, during World Cup action, he said, “I spoke with the people at [Atletico] I needed to speak with, and the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream.

“It’s ‌not the time ‌to talk about this, but I also can’t ‌hide it. I try to be an honest person.”

Now, The Times states the Gunners are ‘willing to spend big on an elite player’ during the summer transfer window and are open to offering a ‘part swap deal involving Gyokeres’ for Alvarez.

And according to AS, Arsenal would even offer £85m for Alvarez, plus Gyokeres (who was an Atletico target in the past), to secure the 26-year-old’s services.

However, Atletico have no intention of letting him leave, despite the player’s reported desire to head to La Liga champions Barcelona.

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Indeed, last week, Atletico’s chief executive, Miguel Angel Gil Marin, said the club would not sell Alvarez for any price this summer.

“I have no doubt Atletico is the place in the world for Julian and Julian is the perfect striker for Atletico Madrid,” he stated.

“We want to continue counting on him. We do not want to transfer him. We did not accept an offer of €100 million, and we will not accept one of €150m or €200m.”

In June, Real Madrid reportedly had a £129m bid for Alvarez rejected by Atletico, with Diego Simeone’s side stressing that he has a £431m release clause.

Alvarez is said to want to stay in Spain rather than returning to England. But Atletico would not want to see him join a rival. Therefore, Arteta‘s Arsenal may have a slightly better chance of striking a deal but that seems a long shot for now.

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