Arsenal ready to smash British transfer record with Berta confident of striking agreement

Arsenal are confident of striking agreements with Atletico Madrid and Julian Alvarez for the striker’s transfer, and the Gunners are prepared to set a new British transfer record in the process.

The current most expensive signing made by a British side remains Liverpool’s £125m capture of Alexander Isak one year ago. For Julian Alvarez, Arsenal are prepared to set a new benchmark.

The Atletico Madrid and Argentina frontman, 26, is the No 1 target at the Emirates. However, the presence of Barcelona in this story poses a problem.

They are Alvarez’s clear preference. It is the player’s dream to sign for Barca, and the LaLiga champions have already seen a hefty €100nm bid turned down earlier in the window.

Barcelona are determined to break Atleti’s will, though the Madrid side are reluctant in the extreme to sell Alvarez to a direct rival.

That plays into Arsenal’s hands, and according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, the Gunners believe they’ll be the ones to snap Alvarez up when all is said and done.

Arsenal confident of signing Julian Alvarez

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, declared: ‘Arsenal are ready and willing to make their move for Julian Alvarez the moment the Atletico Madrid striker indicates he wants the transfer, with TEAMtalk understanding personal terms and an agreement with the Spanish club will not be an issue.’

Sporting director, Andrea Berta, is in regular contact with Alvarez’s camp. The belief is Alvarez would be willing to sign on the dotted line for Arsenal if it becomes crystal clear there’ll be no move to Barcelona.

On that front, Bailey reaffirmed recent claims in the media that Barca are ready to move on from Alvarez and admit defeat on his signing if a breakthrough with Atletico Madrid hasn’t been made by the end of July.

Should that happen, and given Alvarez has already informed Atleti he wants out, Arsenal will become favourites.

Bailey went on to note the Gunners are ready to break the British transfer record for Alvarez, though they actually believe Atleti would sell for a sum that leaves Isak’s record intact.

He stated: ‘Arsenal are prepared to break the current British transfer record if that is what it ultimately takes to secure Alvarez’s signature.

‘However, internally there is a belief that any deal would be completed well below that level, with sources indicating Atletico Madrid are unlikely to demand a record-breaking fee should the player decide he wants to leave for Arsenal.’

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And in a positive sign for Arsenal, Bailey concluded by noting Atleti are already scouring the market for replacements.

One player they’re keen on signing is Viktor Gyokeres, who has inevitably been discussed during negotiations for Alvarez.

Arsenal would prefer to send Gabriel Jesus or Gabriel Martinelli the other way, however, with the Gunners still retaining faith in the Swede despite an underwhelming first season.

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