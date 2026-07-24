Liverpool have just received some bad news about signing Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are facing a threat from Bayern Munich in their quest to bring Bradley Barcola to Anfield, according to a German journalist.

With Yan Diomande preferring a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool are now aiming to sign Barcola from last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported this week that Barcola is the top winger target for Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And Barcola, let me repeat, today, yesterday, last month, two months ago, three months ago, Barcola is the top, top, top target of Liverpool.

“Liverpool love Barcola.

“I know many of you doubt my information because maybe the information is not everywhere, and so many of you say, ‘Ah, but it’s impossible. Ah, but it’s not going to happen’.

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“I don’t know if it’s going to be possible financially, but what I can tell you is that for sure Liverpool remain super keen on Bradley Barcola.

“That’s the first point.

“Second point, Barcelona are not involved in this story because Mendes is not his agent.”

Liverpool face Bayern Munich competition for Barcola

However, Liverpool are now facing a threat from Bayern Munich for Barcola.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, should Bayern have to sell France international winger Michael Olise, then the Bundesliga champions will go for the PSG star.

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Real Madrid want to sign Olise from Bayern in the summer transfer window.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is TRUE: Bradley Barcola is one of the names on the shortlist at Bayern Munich if they have to replace Michael Olise.

“I reported last summer that there was an idea to sign the France international anyway.

“Even the summer before, the 23-year-old was considered a very interesting player for FC Bayern.

“He’s on the shortlist, but at the moment there is no chance of getting this player for the club.

“That’s because PSG want to give the winger a new contract, and amounts in the region of €150m have been floated if the Ligue 1 champions were to sell the player.

“However, when you look at the situation – and, as we say, Bayern don’t want to sell Olise this summer – the club has to think about the Frenchman’s situation if he doesn’t sign a contract with Bayern.

“When you look at Bradley Barcola’s contract, you see he’s got a year less left on his terms compared to his international teammate (running out in 2028).

“So, if he isn’t sold this summer to Liverpool, who are clearly interested, or to another club that can afford the asking price, and he’s still on the market – and assuming that Bayern are forced to sell Michael Olise – with one year left on his contract next summer, then PSG have a decision to make.

“I personally think he’s a player who would fit in perfectly at Bayern Munich.

“That’s also partly due to his affordable salary demands (currently earning €7m-8m gross in Paris, which is half of what Olise earns at Bayern).

“So, he’s one to keep an eye out for as a potential replacement in case Michael Olise leaves.”

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