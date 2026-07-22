According to reports, Liverpool are now ‘confident’ of ‘beating’ Arsenal in the race to sign PSG star Bradley Barcola this summer.

Liverpool and Arsenal have been mooted as the leading contenders to sign Barcola, who is heavily linked with an exit from Champions League holders PSG.

Barcola is regarded as one of Europe’s best wingers, but he was only a bit-part player for PSG last season as he was behind Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue in the pecking order.

This has led to speculation linking Barcola with an exit from PSG, who are looking to sign Yan Diomande and/or Maghnes Akliouche this summer.

These arrivals could open the door for Barcola to leave, and Arsenal could make a move to sign him after missing out on Chelsea-newbie Morgan Rogers.

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But Liverpool are providing competition for Barcola as they remain in the market for a second new winger after landing Victor Munoz, with the club keen to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool have already seen deals for Diomande and Michael Olise fall by the wayside, and a report on Tuesday afternoon from Sky Sports claimed that they have made an audacious move for Akliouche.

The report explained: ‘The club are understood to have checked on the potential availability of the 24-year-old France international.

‘Akliouche is a prime target for Paris Saint-Germain, who have made several offers for him, but none of which have been acceptable to Monaco so far. The most recent is believed to be in the region of £34m (€40m).’

Liverpool ahead of Arsenal for Bradley Barcola

But a report from The Sun claims Liverpool are currently ‘in the driving seat’ for Barcola, with the Premier League giants ‘confident of beating’ Arsenal to sign the £100m-rated forward.

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The report claims:

‘The Gunners are eyeing the Paris St Germain and France ace after missing out to Chelsea on the signing of £117m Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa. But SunSport understands Liverpool are in the driving seat for Barcola, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich. ‘The Reds are on the hunt for a marquee forward signing after the departure of veteran Mo Salah.’

Liverpool are also in the market for signings in other positions, and they reportedly remain in the race to sign a Tottenham star despite being set an ‘insane’ asking price.

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