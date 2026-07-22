Inter Milan have walked away from Tottenham man Djed Spence with Liverpool still in the mix

Tottenham insider Alasdair Gold feels a quoted price for Djed Spence is “insane” while Inter Milan have walked away from the chase for the Liverpool target.

Spence is coming off the back of a good World Cup, which could alter his fortunes. Our friends at TEAMtalk reported that following last season at Tottenham, he was informed he wouldn’t be part of Roberto De Zerbi’s plans.

But amid some good displays for England, there are clubs on the hunt for the full-back, who’s capable of playing either right or left.

Inter Milan appeared to be the leaders for his signature, but Liverpool have been credited with strong interest of late.

Either way, club insider Gold doesn’t feel Spence should be let go, especially not for a price quoted in some reports.

He said on YouTube: “We’ll talk about Djed a little bit and how the price tag that I’ve heard about is utterly ridiculous. I mean, utterly ridiculous.

“£25m as a price tag for him – not a chance. You’d have to be insane, Tottenham. First off, I don’t think they should sell him anyway. Have two terrific players for every position, that would be the best way to do it.

“But £25m, they signed him for a £20m package. He’s got three years left on his contract, and he’s just had a mega World Cup. Just no, don’t do it.”

Inter Milan exit Spence chase

However, the more widely accepted fee Tottenham are looking for is £40million, and that has put Inter off the chase.

Journalist Orazio Accomando has revealed that they won’t be proceeding for the moment as they see that price as an ‘excessively high’ one.

That could leave Liverpool as leaders in the chase for the full-back, after their interest in him was revealed of late.

Reds journalist Dave Davis said: “We went digging on this and Djed Spence is absolutely a player that Liverpool are looking at. That’s our info now. Liverpool absolutely are having a serious look at Djed Spence.

“He can play right-back and left-back at the same time, which means you just wonder, you know, you sell [Kostas] Tsimikas, and then you’ve got right-back and left-back cover there in Djed Spence.

Again, though, the price could be an issue, as Davis said: “They’re going to want top dollar. So they should. Spurs should be asking for something like £40million because he’s homegrown. He’s just had a great World Cup.

“He’s not worth that though, is he? It’s just that it’s a complicated one at right-back and centre-back for Liverpool right now.”

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