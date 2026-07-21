Liverpool now ‘serious’ for shock Tottenham signing after Spurs approve transfer

Liverpool are ‘serious’ about signing a rapid Tottenham player who Spurs fans might be more than a little disappointed to learn has the club’s approval to leave.

You can make a case for two of Spurs’ full-backs being among the best we saw in the recent World Cup. Pedro Porro was part of Spain’s imperious backline and found the net on two occasions during the tournament. His goal against France in the semi-finals helped Porro win the player of the match in that particular contest.

Elsewhere, Djed Spence was a force for England, and despite being right-footed, primarily lined up at left-back.

However, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk brought news last week of Tottenham giving the green light to Spence’s sale.

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, explained: ‘We understand that Spence has already been informed that he is not part of Roberto De Zerbi’s long-term plans at Tottenham Hotspur, leaving the 25-year-old free to explore opportunities elsewhere.’

Serie A champions Inter Milan have explored a move after selling Denzel Dumfries to Real Madrid. However, a shock in-Premier League switch to Liverpool could now await.

Liverpool get ‘serious’ for Djed Spence transfer

Speaking on the Anfield Index YouTube channel, their journalist, Dave Davis, explained: “We went digging on this and Djed Spence is absolutely a player that Liverpool are looking at.”

Davis continued: “That’s our info now. Liverpool absolutely are having a serious look at Djed Spence.”

Liverpool’s current options at full-back consist of Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley, Milos Kerkez and Kostas Tsimikas.

Putting it bluntly, there’s more holes in that collection of players than a block of Swiss cheese.

The attack-minded Frimpong endured a difficult first season in England and is more of a wing-back than traditional full-back. Bradley remains sidelined after suffering a serious knee injury in January.

Kerkez wasn’t as bad as many make out in his debut season at Anfield, but Tsimikas is not and has never been the answer at left-back.

Clearly, there’s scope for Liverpool to add a new full-back, and in Spence, they’d be signing a player who can operate at a high level on both sides.

His versatility was cited by Davis as one of the key reasons Liverpool are smitten with the player, and why their interest is now ‘serious’.

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He added: “Liverpool like him for a number of reasons. Number one, he is electric quick. He is an excellent one-on-one defender, as you’ve also seen, and he’s an excellent carrier.”

Davis continued: “He can play right-back and left-back at the same time, which means you just wonder, you know, you sell Tsimikas, and then you’ve got right-back and left-back cover there in Djed Spence.”

But with Liverpool primed to break the bank on whichever winger they ultimately sign, the reporter stressed money could pose a problem for the Reds in this instance.

He concluded: “They’re going to want top dollar. So they should. Spurs should be asking for something like 40 million quid because he’s homegrown. He’s just had a great World Cup.”

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