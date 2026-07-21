Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall , who has been linked with Nottingham Forest

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur could offload Lucas Bergvall as part of a swap deal involving Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White.

Tottenham are currently this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, having invested around £230m to sign Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Spurs are expected to make more signings as they target forward reinforcements, so several exits are expected in the coming weeks to balance the books and/or raise funds.

And with Tottenham signing Tonali and Fernandes, it is hardly surprising that Bergvall, who is reportedly valued at £60m, is being heavily linked with an exit.

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have been heavily linked with Bergvall and a report from Football Insider over the weekend claimed the north London side have made a ‘U-turn’ on selling the midfielder.

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The report claims:

‘Spurs’ initial stance was that the 20-year-old midfielder was not for sale under any circumstances in this transfer window. ‘However, Bergvall’s insistence on leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has resulted in the North London club reluctantly changing their mind.’

GOAL, meanwhile, have shed light on the relationship between Tottenham and Bergvall, claiming there has been ‘no communication’ between the two sides over his future.

The report explains: ‘Sources tell GOAL that there has been little direct communication between Tottenham’s leadership and Bergvall since the end of the Premier League season, with no substantive talks aimed at resolving his concerns or convincing him to reconsider his position.’

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Tottenham tipped to strike Nottingham Forest swap deal

And a report from Football Insider claims Tottenham could seal a ‘part-exchange’ deal with Nottm Forest involving Bergvall and Gibbs-White.

Gibbs-White is a long-term Tottenham target. He looked likely to join the north London side last summer, but the deal fell through after Forest accused their rivals of tapping up the Englishman.

Now, though, former Tottenham scout Bryan King has argued that “there’s a deal there” for Tottenham and Nottm Forest with the two players.

“There’s a deal there with Bergvall, isn’t there? If he went to Forest. I think it’s certainly doable,” King told Football Insider.

“If Forest fancy Bergvall and Gibbs-White wants to leave, and the offer’s right, I could see it happening.

“There again, you know, it comes down to loyalty again, doesn’t it? He signed a new contract. Things didn’t work out. They’re not in Europe. I think it’s going to be a tough year for Forest.

“They’ll be in a transitional year, it’s whether the new manager fancies him and maybe the new manager fancies Bergvall. There’s a deal to be done there, if there’s going to be a deal.”

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