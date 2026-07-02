Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall , who has been linked with Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur have told Lucas Bergvall that he will be part of Roberto De Zerbi’s squad next season and will not join Nottingham Forest, according to a journalist.

Bergvall has been on the books of Tottenham since 2024 and is under contract at the north London club until the summer of 2031.

The 20-year-old, who was part of the Sweden squad at the 2026 World Cup, has made 78 appearances for Tottenham so far in his career.

Bergvall has scored two goals and given nine assists in those games.

Lucas Bergvall wants to leave Tottenham

The Sweden international midfielder is reportedly not happy at Tottenham and wants to leave this summer.

The Athletic reported last month that Bergvall has told Tottenham that he wants to move on.

READ: Tottenham in discussions to sign World Cup winger offered to Arsenal

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also subsequently reported that Bergvall wants to leave Tottenham.

Tottenham have signed Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United and have a £100million deal in place with Newcastle United for Sandro Tonali.

Bergvall will struggle for regular playing time at Tottenham next season, and one can understand why the 20-year-old would want to move on.

Tottenham want Lucas Bergvall to stay

There is interest in Bergvall from Nottingham Forest, but, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, Tottenham have told the youngster that he will not leave.

Bridge posted on X at 12:23pm on July 2: “Understand Lucas Bergvall has been told he’s not leaving Spurs.

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“The 20-year-old midfielder had made the club aware of his desire to move on in search of a fresh start due to concerns over his first-team involvement.

“Nottingham Forest are one of the clubs that have a strong interest in the Sweden international, who has five years left on his deal. #THFC”

Bridge, who has almost 81,000 followers on X, added at 12:54pm: “Worth adding (my opinion) if Spurs received a large offer for Bergvall they’d surely consider it.

“De Zerbi likes the player. Let’s see.”

Cristian Romero wants to leave Tottenham, too

Bergvall is not the only first-team Tottenham player who wants to move on, with Cristian Romero also keen on leaving the north London club.

Romero signed a new contract with Tottenham only last summer, but the Argentina international central defender, who is at the World Cup, wants to leave.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari posted on X at 10:30am on July 1: “Cuti Romero wants to leave Tottenham despite De Zerbi’s high regard for him.

“The Argentine defender is being closely followed by Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

“Costs too high for the Italian clubs, which still appreciate him as much as Inter does.”

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