There are ‘no talks’ for AC Milan to sign Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk this summer as the Reds look to hang on to their captain, according to reports.

The Reds have already lost Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson out of their experienced players from last season, while Alisson, Van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister have all been linked with moves away.

Liverpool looked poor defensively at times last season with Van Dijk and centre-back partner Konate coming under fire at times.

Criticism of Van Dijk has carried on after the Premier League season with Dutch legend Rafael van der Vaart hitting out at the Liverpool captain for turning like a Boeing 747 aeroplane during their game against Japan.

Van der Vaart told NOS: “I have to be honest: I was quite shocked by Van Dijk.

“With him, I thought: that doesn’t look good. Especially while turning. It is proving very difficult. A bit like a Boeing 747 turning.

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“I hope he starts turning a bit faster during the tournament.”

There were reports in Turkey earlier this week claiming that Van Dijk is ‘very close’ to joining Galatasaray this summer after ‘contact’ with the Liverpool defender’s camp ‘has been positive’.

It was claimed that the 26-time Turkish champions are ‘preparing to sell’ Davinson Sanchez and want Van Dijk to take his place.

Only a day after those rumours, Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport are claiming that former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim wants to bring Van Dijk to AC Milan.

Amorim sees him as the ideal player to help give his side a solid foundation but the Liverpool star’s £400,000-a-week salary could pose issues.

There have been ‘no talks’ between Milan and Van Dijk

And now Italian journalist Nicolo Schira insists that Van Dijk’s representatives and Milan have not had any talks over a potential move with Liverpool looking to keep hold of him.

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Schira wrote on X: ‘Despite the last rumors, there are no talks ongoing between #ACMilan and Virgil #VanDijk. In addition to it #Liverpool don’t want to sell him. #transfers #LFC.’

Jeremy Jacquet, who was officially announced as a new Liverpool signing on Wednesday, could partner Van Dijk next season and the Frenchman admitted that Reds captain is a player he looks up to.

Jacquet said: “I’m really excited to line up alongside a great player like him. I think he’s up there with the best centre-backs in the world currently, so I can only learn from him,” he told the club’s website.

“I don’t like using the word ‘idol’, not even for the best players I admire. But naturally, he’s a player I look up to.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s one of the best centre-backs and if I want to reach the very top, I’ve got to absorb as much as I can from him, obviously.”

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