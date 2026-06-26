Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have both been linked with moves away from Anfield.

An agent reveals that Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is “about to leave” Anfield as he laughs Juventus’ “brazen offer’ for Alisson.

The Reds are undergoing major changes this summer with Andoni Iraola already replacing Arne Slot as head coach after a poor season in the Premier League.

Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League and without a trophy as Iraola looks to move players in and out this summer to put his own stamp on the team.

The Reds have already lost Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate on free transfers to Tottenham and Real Madrid respectively, while Mohamed Salah is set to leave after announcing in March that it would be his last season at Anfield.

Liverpool secured the signing of Jeremy Jacquet, who has now joined from French side Rennes, in January, while they beat competition from Newcastle United to sign Victor Munoz in a deal worth £34.5m.

A deal for Osasuna midfielder Munoz will not stop them from trying to sign another top-class winger with RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande emerging as their top target.

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However, Liverpool are also braced for further exits with Brazil goalkeeper Alisson linked heavily to Serie A giants Juventus after speculation he had struck an agreement.

But Liverpool have now communicated to Alisson that they want him to stay at Anfield for one more season before allowing him to explore a new challenge.

Juventus made ‘a brazen offer’ for the Liverpool goalkeeper – agent

Agent David Lavelle has now revealed the numbers involved in Juventus’ attempts to sign Alisson this summer with Iraola keen to look at everyone in his squad.

Lavelle told Oggi Sport Notizie: “It must be remembered that Liverpool have changed their manager. Iraola probably wants to take a look at everyone. Alisson only has one year left on his contract.”

READ: Liverpool tipped to complete Diomande deal for three reasons as ‘most likely’ outcome revealed

While revealing further information on Juventus’ “brazen offer” for Alisson, Lavelle let slip that Liverpool captain Van Dijk is “about to leave” the Premier League club.

Lavelle added: “I know he’s reached a personal agreement with Juventus. The Brazilian is worth around €15m or so, and the Bianconeri entered the race for this goalkeeper with a brazen offer. I don’t know if the Juventus management offered €7m to Liverpool just because he’s in the final year of his contract.

“Despite that, he’s undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and Liverpool would like to keep him. Players of the calibre of Salah and Van Dijk are about to leave, and you need an older player in the dressing room. I think the Reds want to keep him for that reason.”

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