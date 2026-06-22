Jurgen Klopp slams ‘not that important’ Rafael van der Vaart over Van Dijk criticism

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hit out at controversial World Cup pundit Rafael van der Vaart, defending his ex-skipper Virgil van Dijk in the process.

Van der Vaart, who won 109 caps for the Netherlands between 2001-2013, has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons and has not held back during his analysis in North America.

The 43-year-old, who played for the likes of Real Madrid, Tottenham and Ajax, was highly critical of Van Dijk after the Netherlands drew 2-2 with Japan in their World Cup opener in Dallas.

“I must honestly say that I was a bit shocked by Van Dijk,” Van der Vaart said of his compatriot. “That turning… It was a bit of a Boeing 747. I hope he will run a little faster during the tournament.”

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Klopp, who managed Van Dijk for six years on Merseyside, has also been on punditry duty during the World Cup and, after the Netherlands crushed Sweden over the weekend, the former Anfield chief jumped to the defence of his old captain – taking Van der Vaart to task in the process.

“I don’t know if it’s worth naming Rafael van der Vaart at all”, Klopp said. “But if he ever says something positive about a player, I’m willing to take him seriously again.

“You have the feeling that he sees something, which then has to be expressed in a flowery way and then he goes against it. But it’s not that important.”

Van der Vaart forced to apologise over Japan ‘joke’

Van der Vaart’s comments over Van Dijk amounted to nothing in the grand scheme of things, given the offensive ‘joke’ he made about Japan’s players after that Netherlands draw.

The former midfielder suggested Micky van de Ven may have been confused during Daichi Kamada’s equaliser as Japan’s players ‘look alive’.

“The perfect corner is really very difficult to defend,” Van der Vaart said on NOS.

“This one came with the right speed, just over the five-yard line. With a bit of luck it would have gone in, but the corner was amazing.

“They [the Japanese players] do look alike, of course, maybe he [Van de Ven] thought that… That’s a joke, of course. I hardly dare say anything.”

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He later issued an apology, which read: “I oppose racism in all its forms and have respect for people of every background, ethnicity, and culture.

“I understand that some people may have found my words offensive or hurtful. I sincerely regret that.”