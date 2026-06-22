Elliot Anderson has been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City.

Man City are ‘set to submit a new bid’ for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, according to reports, after Man Utd made their final decision on signing the England star.

The Citizens are yet to make a signing this summer but they have already lost head coach Pep Guardiola, while Bernardo Silva and John Stones have left on free transfers.

Man City are looking to revamp their midfield this summer after falling short to Arsenal in the race to win the Premier League title.

They have been linked to several midfielders but Nottingham Forest star Anderson has emerged as their top target for the summer transfer window.

And Romano recently revealed that a deal for Anderson is ‘now at the final stages’ as Man City look to agree a fee with Forest for Anderson

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester City are confident to get Elliot Anderson deal done, now at the final stages after work behind the scenes.

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‘New round of talks to take place for the English midfielder who would undergo medical in the US before joining Man City if all goes to plan.’

Anderson had also been strongly linked with a move to Man City’s arch-rivals Man Utd – but our friends at TEAMtalk recently revealed that the Red Devils have made their ‘final decision’ to not sign the England star amid Forest’s huge valuation.

In May, Italian journalist Nicolo Schira wrote on X: ‘Excl. – Agreement in principle between #ManchesterCity and Elliot #Anderson for a contract until 2031. #MCFC are now working to reach an agreement with #NottinghamForest to sign the midfielder. #transfers.’

After having a huge bid turned down recently for Anderson, Schira has now revealed that Man City are ‘set to submit a new offer’ worth between 135m and €140m.

Schira revealed on Monday: ‘Excl. – #ManchesterCity want to sign Elliot #Anderson and are set to submit a new bid (around €135-140M) to #NottinghamForest to try to close the deal. Already agreed personal terms for a contract until 2031 with the midfielder, who pushing to join #MCFC as soon as possible.’

Anderson makes England ‘more complete’ than the French in midfield

Patrick Vieira has been extremely impressed by Anderson and hailed the Nottingham Forest star for his first performance for England at the World Cup.

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Vieira said about Anderson: “Yeah, you have different options in the French squad, but I have to say in England, in the midfield, I think they are more complete.

“And Anderson had everything that I like about the holding midfielder because he is really aggressive, and he’s a ball winner.

“And he dictated the game, but even in possession, he’s not hiding.

“He’s trying to find the space and he wants the ball.

“And then I think something that he is doing better than our midfielder is that he’s always trying to play forward and he’s trying to break the lines, and tried to find the players in between the lines.

“And that is something quite really special, and I think he’s quite a really complete midfielder.”

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