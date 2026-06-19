Harry Maguire has raved about Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson and has compared him to Arsenal star Declan Rice, just days after Manchester United decided not to pay £130million to bring him to Old Trafford.

Anderson has long been one of the top targets for Man Utd, who are aiming to sign at least two new midfielders in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd have already agreed a deal for Atalanta defensive midfielder Ederson Silva, with the Red Devils now aiming to sign another player for the middle of the park.

Mateus Fernandes is now the ‘top’ midfield target for Man Utd, but it is only because of the transfer fee that Nottingham Forest want for Anderson.

According to TEAMtalk, Forest want £130million for Anderson, with Man City having had a bid of a total of £121m already turned down by the Tricky Trees.

Although Man Utd would love to sign the former Newcastle United midfielder, the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are not willing to pay £130m for the 23-year-old.

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Man City are now the favourites to sign Anderson, who has hugely impressed Man Utd and England international defender Harry Maguire.

Maguire is not part of the England squad at the 2026 World Cup and is currently doing punditry for The Rest of Football podcast on Netflix.

The Man Utd defender has been in the England camp with Anderson before, and he has raved about the Forest star, comparing him to Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, who is one of the first names on the Three Lions’ teamsheet when he is fit and available.

Harry Maguire wowed by England star Elliot Anderson

Maguire said about Anderson: “I’ve heard there are many clubs abroad after him as well, but I must say, I was not in the England squad for 12 months, and I was interested to go in in March and just see there were 10, 15 new players who I hadn’t played with.

“And I knew he was a good player, and in training, he impressed me even more than I knew.

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“He’s got absolutely everything.

“He reminds me of Declan Rice in some aspects in terms of his profile.

“He’s good on the ball; he can drive with the ball.

“He’s got an eye for goal as well, to say he’s playing number six at the minute, but he’s one of those, I think he could play 10, 8, 6. He’s that good.”

Anderson started for England in their opening World Cup game against Croatia this week and starred in the 4-2 win for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer described Anderson’s performance as “outstanding” on Instagram, with his England teammate and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham also singing his praises.

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