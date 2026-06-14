Man Utd are closing in on their first signing of the summer, according to reports, while they have “kept the contacts alive” over a potential deal for Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall.

Widespread reports have indicated that Man Utd have already sealed a deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer but that his inclusion in the Brazil squad had been holding up the transfer.

However, Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport has revealed that Ederson will finally go for his Man Utd ‘medical’ in New York on Sunday.

The report revealed on Saturday: ‘Ederson – United, here we go. After the match against Morocco, the Brazilian midfielder will undergo a medical in New York for his transfer to Manchester United, at which point he will be able to definitively commit to the English club.

‘A hugely significant deal: €45 million to Atalanta, a deal sealed almost a month ago to beat Atletico Madrid, with only the final formalities remaining. Tomorrow, precisely. Then there will be the signatures. The 1999-born player, ready to say goodbye to Atalanta, has been called up by Ancelotti to replace the injured Wesley and is currently playing for the Seleção at the World Cup.’

And Man Utd are not going to stop there with the Red Devils looking to sign at least one more midfielder, a left-back and a left-winger, while there are also rumours they could try and stretch the budget to a centre-back and/or a striker.

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Romano: Hall is a player they ‘really love’ at Man Utd

Newcastle defender Hall is one of the left-backs linked with a move to Old Trafford and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Man Utd have “kept the contacts alive and active with those close” to the player.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I wanted to mention something on Manchester United, because over the last two, three days, Manchester United kept the contacts alive and active with those close to Lewis Hall, the left back from Newcastle.

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“Manchester United already made contact a few weeks ago. Manchester United have genuine interest in the player. They really like Lewis Hall, so he’s one of the targets. Of course, we know Manchester United are going to be busy with midfielders, that area of the pitch for Man United remains a priority, because Ederson is coming, Ederson is done.

“But then after Ederson, one more midfielder- at least it could be two, we will see- but one more midfielder will join Manchester United. Then left back remains a position they want to cover. Lewis Hall is a player they really, really love at Manchester United.”

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