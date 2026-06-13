Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United are considering bringing Tyler Adams to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a report, with the Red Devils’ analysts believing that the Bournemouth midfielder is better than Manchester City star Rodri.

Man Utd have already struck a deal with Atalanta for Ederson Silva, but the Brazil international will not be the only midfielder moving to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Casemiro is leaving Man Utd, and Manuel Ugarte, too, could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

With Man Utd playing in the Champions League next season, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, recognise that they need to sign more midfielders this summer.

There is a growing belief at Man Utd that Mateus Fernandes will join from West Ham United.

Man Utd are in talks with the agents of Fernandes, who himself is said to be ‘extremely keen’ to swap London Stadium for Old Trafford.

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Man Utd target Tyler Adams

It has now emerged that Man Utd are keeping tabs on former Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, too.

Adams spent the 2022/23 campaign at Leeds and joined Bournemouth thereafter.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who is playing for the USA at the 2026 World Cup, has been a star for the Bournemouth team in recent times.

According to The Daily Mail, Man Utd have taken a shine to Adams, with analysts of the Premier League club believing that he is better than Manchester City and Spain international defensive midfielder Rodri.

The report has noted about Adams: ‘The hugely industrious midfielder has plenty of admirers.

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‘Manchester United have recognised his output as analysts point to stats that in some respects compare to, or better, those of Manchester City’s Rodri.

‘United have continued to monitor as they assess targets, Liverpool’s Andoni Iraola is an advocate while Chelsea retain interest.’

Adams is under contract at Bournemouth until the summer of 2028.

The USA international midfielder has made 62 appearances for Bournemouth so far in his career, scoring two goals and providing five assists in the process.

Current Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola worked with Adams at Bournemouth, and the Spaniard rates him highly.

Iraola said about Adams to NBC in October 2025: “Tyler is a competitor.

“He’s a great leader. You have to challenge Tyler.

“Even in training, he’s going to complain if any decision doesn’t go to his side.

“But I love these kinds of characters. They want even more.

“He’s all the time focused. He’s a captain, you can see.

“He’s been a leadership position in all the team he’s played for.”

Iraola added: “He understands well that this is a collective side and he’s the first one from the middle who can correct the team.

“If he comes to me and tells me something it’s because something is happening.

“We can see each other and we know something is going on because Tyler is not comfortable.”

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