According to reports, Manchester United have decided which five positions to strengthen after landing Matheus Fernandes and Ederson Silva.

Man Utd have been active in the transfer market at the start of this summer’s transfer window, having already struck a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta for around £35m.

Ederson’s move to Old Trafford is expected to be formally announced at the start of July, but he was never going to be their only midfield signing this summer.

The Red Devils need at least two new midfielders because Manuel Ugarte is in line to follow Casemiro in leaving, and Fernandes appears most likely to be their next addition.

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21-year-old Fernandes emerged as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League during the 2025/26 campaign, and a report on Friday claimed Man Utd are ‘set to beat Arsenal’ and others to sign the £80m-rated midfielder this summer.

A subsequent report confirmed Fernandes is one of their ‘priority’ targets this summer, and a report from The Telegraph confirms Man Utd have ‘moved ahead’ of rivals for the West Ham star.

According to the report, Man Utd could also land Bournemouth standout Alex Scott this summer.

The report explains: ‘United are also keen admirers of Alex Scott, although Bournemouth are eager to keep the 22-year-old midfielder and tie him to a new long-term contract. Arsenal are also interested in Scott.

‘Whether United could do deals for both Fernandes and Scott remains to be seen, but it would need the club to be able to offload Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte and save money in other areas.’

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Five next Man Utd signings after Matheus Fernandes and Ederson Silva mooted

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, claim Man Utd have ‘unlocked’ an extra £100m that could be used on signings by ‘refinancing Glazer debt’, and a third midfielder could be next with more arrivals after Fernandes and Ederson.

The report claims:

‘United have already spent £39m to sign Ederson from Atalanta, and could be in the market for another midfielder if Manuel Ugarte follows Casemiro out of Old Trafford this summer. Daily Mail Sport revealed last month that the club are looking at making three additions in midfield in the £80m, £40m and £20m price brackets. ‘Southampton’s Shea Charles was one of the cheaper options being considered, but he now looks likely to join another Premier League club. United could also sign a left-back, a forward, a back-up goalkeeper and possibly a centre-back in what is already turning into a busy summer at Old Trafford.’

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