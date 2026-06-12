Lewis Hall blames Eddie Howe for England omission to boost Man Utd in £60m transfer chase

Manchester United have been boosted in their bid to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle thanks to the left-back’s ‘frustration’ at being left out of the England squad for the World Cup.

Our friends at TEAMtalk reported on June 9 that Newcastle value Hall at £60million, with United keen on the left-back.

‘Hall is understood to be keen on a move to Old Trafford, viewing it as a significant step in his development and the chance to play in the Champions League again, having done so this season with Newcastle, greatly appeals.’

The same outlet revealed on Thursday that the Red Devils are ‘preparing to intensify their pursuit of’ Hall.

United have been in talks over a deal for Nathaniel Brown, but with the Germany international left-back is on his way to Bayern Munich, it’s claimed the Premier League side have ‘shifted their attention’ to Hall.

Hall is now their ‘preferred target’ and ‘there is growing belief within Old Trafford that Hall would be open to making the move’.

The report has added: ‘Man Utd sources remain confident that the 21-year-old is interested in joining the club and plans are being put in place for a concerted push in the coming weeks.’

They will have been buoyed by The Sun’s revelation that Hall is ‘frustrated’ at missing out on a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad after being played out of position under Eddie Howe this season.

He played at right-back in the penultimate game before Tuchel announced his 26-man squad, the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, and was substituted at half-time in the 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth in April, before starting the next two games against Arsenal and Brighton on the bench.

The report claims Hall ‘feels those factors contributed to his omission from the Three Lions squad’.

Hall was often played out of position this season to cover for injured right-back Tino Livramento, who has been included in Tuchel’s squad, while Djed Spence has travelled as backup for starting left-back Nico O’Reilly despite being right-footed.

‘Falling out’ denied

Newcastle deny there has been a falling out between Hall and Howe as a result of the left-back’s frustration and The Telegraph’s Northern Football correspondent Luke Edwards has confirmed that’s the case.

He wrote on X: ‘There has been no falling out between Eddie Howe and Lewis Hall. If anything the player is extremely grateful for the work done to turn him into an England international during his time at Newcastle.

‘Worth pointing out Hall and Howe also share the same agent. If Hall wanted to leave they would have been told #nufc.’