Man Utd accelerate ‘pursuit’ of £60m Newcastle star who’s ‘keen on a move to Old Trafford’

Manchester United believe that Lewis Hall wants to leave Newcastle United and move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a reliable source.

Having qualified for the Champions League next season, Man Utd are now ramping up their pursuit of top players to sign in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd have already struck a deal with Atalanta for Ederson Silva, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, aiming to sign another midfielder.

Signing a left-back is also on the agenda of Man Utd, who have Luke Shaw and Diego Leon as the two recognised options for that role.

Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu can also play at left-back, but Man Utd want to sign another player for that position.

Newcastle United star Lewis Hall is a player that Man Utd would love to sign in the summer transfer window.

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Hall is able to play as a left-back and in midfield and is one of the best young players in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old did well for Newcastle last season, as he made 47 appearances, in which he scored one goal and gave two assists.

Man Utd ‘intensify’ Lewis Hall ‘pursuit’

TEAMtalk reported on June 9 that Newcastle value Hall at £60million, with Man Utd keen on the left-back.

The reliable news outlet added: ‘Hall is understood to be keen on a move to Old Trafford, viewing it as a significant step in his development and the chance to play in the Champions League again, having done so this season with Newcastle, greatly appeals.’

TEAMtalk has now claimed that Man Utd are ‘preparing to intensify their pursuit of’ Hall.

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Man Utd have been in talks over a deal for Nathaniel Brown, but the Germany international left-back is on his way to Bayern Munich instead.

The Red Devils have decided against a move for Brown and have ‘shifting’ their ‘attention’ towards Hall.

Hall is Man Utd’s ‘preferred target’, and ‘there is growing belief within Old Trafford that Hall would be open to making the move’.

The report has added: ‘Man Utd sources remain confident that the 21-year-old is interested in joining the club and plans are being put in place for a concerted push in the coming weeks.’

Despite his impressive performances for Newcastle last season, England head coach Thomas Tuchel did not include Hall in his squad for the 2026 World Cup finals.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England international striker Gary Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast on Netflix: “I think the best left-back has not been picked: Lewis Hall.

“It’s fair to say at this point we would all pick different squads, it’s one person’s opinion and that’s what counts.

“But there are certain players in there that I think have been hard done by, Lewis Hall for me.

“He talks about Djed Spence because he is the quickest and he can play on that side as well and chase back.

“Did he see Lewis Hall against Yamal? He didn’t give him a kick.

“He’s been really unlucky.”

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