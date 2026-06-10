Barcelona ‘tell Man Utd and Marcus Rashford’ final condition for transfer deal – Fabrizio Romano

Marcus Rashford, who spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barcelona have set Manchester United and Marcus Rashford a firm condition for them to sign the England international winger for next season.

Rashford’s loan spell at Barcelona has finished, with the Man Utd winger now preparing for the 2026 World Cup finals with England.

Barcelona have the option to make Rashford’s loan spell permanent for £26millon and have until June 15 to trigger the clause.

However, it has been widely reported that Barcelona have decided not to trigger the buy-option in Rashford’s contract.

This means that, as things stand, Rashford will return to Man Utd once the World Cup ends.

Man Utd want to get Rashford off their books for good, with his salary of £325,000 per week deemed too much.

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According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona remain interested in keeping Rashford for next season.

However, the Spanish champions want another loan deal, and that is the final condition they have laid down to both Man Utd and Rasford.

Barcelona want another Marcus Rashford loan deal with Man Utd

Romano said about Man Utd, Rashford and Barcelona on his YouTube channel: “Officially, according to my info, will not be triggered and Marcus Rashford will return to Manchester United.

“So, this is the real situation, as of today – leaving Barcelona, going to Manchester United, but, according to my information, Manchester United are also aware of Barcelona position.

“So, Barca are not considering this deal over or finished.

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“Barcelona would be open to keeping Marcus Rashford for one more season, but maybe with another loan, not signing him on a permanent deal.

“So, Barcelona, after investing on Anthony Gordon, are now telling Manchester United and Marcus Rashford camp, we could be open to keeping the player, but let’s do that on loan, not on a permanent transfer.

“Man Utd, for months, since March, when Barcelona Utd started talking, always told Barcelona we want €30millon, otherwise the player returns to Utd and we can assess the situation on the market.

“So, let’s see if now Man Utd will start exploring different options, different clubs for Rashford, or if Barcelona will still be the favourite destination.”

Amid the uncertainty over Rashford’s future, Joe Cole has urged his former club, Chelsea, to make a move for the Man Utd winger.

Cole told The Sun: “It’s just a matter of the wages and the valuation.

“Rashford ticks a lot of boxes, but you don’t want to spend a fortune on him – he’d do a good job for Chelsea.

“He needs to keep going, Marcus, he needs to keep his confidence up because he rebuilt himself at Barcelona, and there’s still another level for him to jump to.

“He’s someone Chelsea should inquire about, but it’ll depend on the deal.”

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