Gary Lineker has given his verdict on who between Marcus Rashford and Anthony Gordon should start for England at the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

Rashford and Gordon are the two main candidates to play down the left wing for England, who are aiming to become the world champions this summer.

Both the wingers have had a good season, with Rashford starring for Barcelona on loan from Manchester United and Gordon being one of Newcastle’s best players in an otherwise forgettable season.

Rashford scored 14 goals and gave 14 assists in 49 appearances for Barcelona in the 2025/26 campaign and helped the Catalan giants win LaLiga for the second season in a row.

Gordon found the back of the net 17 times and provided five assists in 46 matches in all competitions for Newcastle last season and has earned a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Ahead of the start of the World Cup, former Tottenham Hotspur and England international striker Gary Lineker has been discussing the team that Three Lions head coach Thomas Tuchel would pick.

READ: Eight England stars are ‘dead certs’ for Thomas Tuchel at the World Cup – not Marcus Rashford

For the left wing, Lineker wants Rashford to start, but the former BBC Match of the Day presenter believes that Tuchel will go with Gordon instead.

Lineker picks Rashford over Gordon for England

Lineker said on The Rest Is Football on Netflix: “We just mentioned them both, Gordon and Rashford, because that looks like what it’s going to be [for England at the World Cup].

“I think it depends [on] how he [Tuchel] wants to play. If he wants to play with the press, I think he’ll go with Gordon because he’s very, very good at that.

“The statistics [for Gordon] back that up. I think if he goes for the best player, I think Rashford is unbelievably talented.”

Lineker added: “Do you know what I think he will do?

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“I know this is our team, not Tuchel’s.

“I think Tuchel will start a lot of the time with Gordon because of that kind of energy that he can give and use Marcus more as an impact player.

“I think they will both feature quite a bit. We will see.”

Lineker concluded: “I have to go Rashford.

“If he is in form and confident, and he has been really, really good for Barcelona, he has not overplayed, another one as well, but I think Rashford and Gordon will feature quite a lot.”

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