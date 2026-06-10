According to reports, Arsenal’s move for ‘dream’ signing Nico Williams is now ‘back on’ for one reason, with the Gunners given ‘fresh hope’.

Despite winning the Premier League title this season, Arsenal are expected to be active in this summer’s transfer window, and there is certainly room for improvement within their squad.

A report on Tuesday claimed the Gunners are ‘accelerating’ to sign two up-and-coming talents, while they will also look to strengthen their attack with a new striker and/or winger this summer.

While relying on their defence, most of Arsenal’s forwards underperformed during the 2024/25 campaign and Williams has been mooted as a potential upgrade on Leandro Trossard and/or Gabriel Martinelli.

Williams was mooted as a signing for Arsenal after he shone for Spain at the 2024 European Championships, but they have faced heavy competition from FC Barcelona, while the winger has also opted to remain loyal to Athletic Bilbao in recent windows.

READ: Arsenal ‘on course’ to finalise two signings with Gunners ‘accelerating’ to land ‘major target’ from PSG

Now, though, our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that the Gunners have been given ‘fresh hope of sealing the signing’ of Williams after being given the green light, with the player ‘open to the move’.

£86m Nico Williams deal ‘can be done’ for one reason

The same report claims this ‘blockbuster’ deal ‘can be done’, with Williams valued at around £86m by Athletic Bilbao.

The report adds:

‘But after a difficult campaign in the Basque Country, TEAMtalk understands Williams is once again assessing his options ahead of a potentially pivotal summer.

READ MORE: Mourinho ‘approves’ Arsenal transfer as Real Madrid raid on Gunners is now ‘feasible’

‘Sources close to the player have consistently relayed to Arsenal and other interested clubs that Williams would be open to testing himself in the Premier League should the right opportunity arise.’

The same report claims Aston Villa standout Morgan Rogers is another option for Arsenal, and he has now spoken out on transfer speculation and whether it impacts him.

“You’re in an uncomfortable spot of not realising that people have so much interest in you and you’re not quite realising that,” Rogers said.

“But as you get older and gain experience along the way, you know that comes with it and 95 per cent of it is just noise.

“You hear it, course you do. You can’t help not [hearing it]. You know it’s there but you’ve got to use it in a positive way.

“You just try and get on with your game and just focus.”

He added: “It’s mad to see how far you can come in such a short space of time,’ Rogers said of the journey has been on in the intervening years.

“But you’re naive in football if you don’t think things can change so quickly. That’s the good thing or bad thing, whichever way you want to look at it.

“One minute you can be something and the next minute you can be gone and forgotten about. That’s the harsh reality of football.”

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