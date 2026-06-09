Jose Mourinho has ‘approved’ Riccardo Calafiori’s transfer to Real Madrid as a deal with Arsenal is now ‘feasible’, according to reports.

Mourinho has flown into Madrid on Tuesday ahead of his official presentation as the new Real Madrid head coach in his second spell as boss.

Real Madrid have already sealed deals to sign Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate on free transfers this summer, but Mourinho still wants more defenders.

It has been revealed in recent weeks that Real Madrid are interested in signing Arsenal defender Calafiori despite his injury-hit season at the Emirates Stadium.

The Italy international has spoken highly of Mourinho in the past despite the Portuguese coach selling him while they were together at Roma.

Calafiori said: “It was his choice to sell me, but I’ll also tell you something. Mourinho and I talk; he wrote me several messages, and there’s a nice relationship between us.

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“He forged my character and personality. The fact that he asks you for 200 percent in every training session and that he makes his choices by looking at what you give on the pitch.”

Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that Calafiori is the “profile” of player that Real Madrid are looking for as they look for a player who can play centrally and at left-back.

Romano revealed on his YouTube channel: “Real Madrid are not done for defenders. The situation is linked to the centre-back and left-back position.

“Basically at left-back they have Alvaro Carreras and Ferland Mendy who is injured now and has had many injuries over the years.

“At centre-back, the idea at Real Madrid is if there’s an opportunity of a player who can help as a centre-back and left-back – and Riccardo Calafiori is that profile – for Real Madrid it could be an interesting option to follow in the market.”

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He added: “What I can reveal is there’s been a contact with those close to Calafiori a few weeks ago, with Real Madrid asking for information on the Italian defender.

“He’s still a very important player for Arsenal, so it’s not an easy one at all.”

Calafiori transfer to Real Madrid is ‘feasible’

And now Spanish newspaper AS claims that Mourinho ‘values’ Calafiori’s ability to also play as a centre-back as he ‘wants a defence that can easily shift from two to three centre-backs during a match’.

The report adds: ‘Furthermore, he considers his two current right-backs (Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dumfries) to be too attack-minded. For this reason, he wants the left-backs to have a much more defensive profile in order to maintain the team’s balance. A well-balanced and cohesive Real Madrid across all lines is one of Mourinho’s main priorities.’

AS continues: ‘He’s a player Mourinho has followed throughout his career. It’s no coincidence that Calafiori came through Roma’s youth academy when Mourinho was managing in the Italian capital. And the Portuguese manager gave him plenty of opportunities.

‘Without a doubt, signing Calafiori is much more feasible, given his more affordable price, than signing [Josko] Gvardiol . These are the two names Mourinho has approved for the club to try and reinforce the left flank, a position where Fran García would have to be sold, since Carreras was one of the star signings last summer (costing €50 million).’

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