Real Madrid in ‘contact’ with ‘very important’ Arsenal star after Mourinho requests signing

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed ‘contact’ between Real Madrid and a ‘very important’ Arsenal player has been established, and reports claim Jose Mourinho has requested the signing be made.

The need for Real Madrid to strengthen their backline was crystal clear even before the defensive-minded Jose Mourinho was hired as their new manager.

A pair of high profile if slightly underwhelming additions have already been sealed. Denzel Dumfries, 30, is arriving from Inter Milan after his €20m release clause was triggered. Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate is joining via free agency on the back of the worst season of his career.

However, two Spanish reporters recently claimed Mourinho wants one more defender to arrive before he considers the defensive rebuild complete.

That’s where Arsenal factor in, with the reporters claiming Mourinho has instructed Real Madrid to sign Riccardo Calafiori.

The 24-year-old plays either as a left-back or centre-back, which is the exact profile of player Real are looking for.

They’ve also been linked with Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol and Micky van de Ven of Tottenham – both of whom are also left-footers capable of playing both positions.

And according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have already established contact with Calafiori’s camp.

Real Madrid make contact for Riccardo Calafiori transfer

“Real Madrid are not done for defenders,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel. “The situation is linked to the centre-back and left-back position.

“Basically at left-back they have Alvaro Carreras and Ferland Mendy who is injured now and has had many injuries over the years.

“At centre-back, the idea at Real Madrid is if there’s an opportunity of a player who can help as a centre-back and left-back – and Riccardo Calafiori is that profile – for Real Madrid it could be an interesting option to follow in the market.”

Romano then claimed the links to Gvardiol probably won’t amount to anything given Man City view the Croatian as a “crucial player.”

And getting back to Calafiori, Romano insisted “contact” has been made with Calafiori’s representatives.

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He added: “What I can reveal is there’s been a contact with those close to Calafiori a few weeks ago, with Real Madrid asking for information on the Italian defender.

“He’s still a very important player for Arsenal, so it’s not an easy one at all.”

Arsenal stance on selling Calafiori

As mentioned, the Italian is regarded highly by Mikel Arteta and co, even if he’s not a guaranteed starter.

In the Champions League final, for example, it was Piero Hincapie who got the nod at left-back and the Ecuadorian played the full 120 minutes.

The fact William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are unmoveable at centre-back means Calafiori is no stranger to warming the bench.

Nevertheless, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk revealed back in March that Arsenal have no desire to cash in on Calafiori this summer. There’s been nothing since to suggest that stance has softened.

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