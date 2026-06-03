Two separate sources have claimed Jose Mourinho has instructed Real Madrid to sign an Arsenal ace next to complete his defensive overhaul.

Mourinho is the man Florentino Perez has chosen to put Real Madrid back on their perch. Los Blancos are coming off the back of a rare trophyless season in which defensive frailties and in-fighting torpedoed their campaign.

As such, Real Madrid and Mourinho instantly recognised the need to clean house at the back, with Dani Carvajal and David Alaba both leaving via free agency.

The twin signings of Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries have already been sealed. Both deals have been given Fabrizio Romano’s signature ‘here we go’ confirmation.

Konate is arriving on a free transfer after he and Liverpool failed to agree a contract extension. Inter Milan are receiving €20m for Dumfries after Real Madrid activated the Dutchman’s release clause.

But according to two Spanish reporters, Mourinho isn’t finished there, with Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori up next to complete the defensive rebuild.

Jose Mourinho orders Real Madrid raid

That’s according to journalists Sergio Valentin and Ramon Alvarez de Mon who provided their updates on X.

When declaring which ‘reinforcements’ Mourinho asked for after agreeing to become Real’s new manager, Valentin wrote: ‘Dumfries, Konate, CALAFIORI.’

He added: ‘He’d like Bernardo Silva, but there’s a lot of competition. He likes Mateus Fernandes…’

The fact Real Madrid have quickly and decisively wrapped up deals for targets one and two may ring alarm bells in north London.

de Mon wrote: ‘Mourinho has asked Real Madrid to explore the option of signing Calafiori. He likes the Italian’s versatility (center-back-left-back).’

Calafiori, 24, cost £42m (add-ons included) when signed from Bologna in the summer of 2024. He’s among Mikel Arteta’s most trusted lieutenants at the back, though given the presence of Piero Hincapie, isn’t always a starter.

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Arsenal stance on selling Riccardo Calafiori

In any case, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk were previously provided with insight into Arsenal’s stance on selling Calafiori this summer.

Back in March when Calafiori was being linked with a return to Serie A, Bailey touched base with sources at Arsenal and the feedback was crystal clear.

Bailey was informed the Gunners have no intention of cashing in on Calafiori, and the fact he’s contracted until 2029 means they’re under no pressure to sell.

What’s more, Calafiori – so far, at least – has shown no indication he’s unhappy at Arsenal or would agitate for a move to the Bernabeu.

Mourinho may be wise to look elsewhere for the final piece of his defensive jigsaw.

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