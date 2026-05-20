Marcus Rashford has no plan to join Real Madrid and reunite with his former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, with a report stating that the England international winger wants to stay at Barcelona.

Rashford is on loan at Barcelona at the moment and is scheduled to return to Manchester United at the end of the season.

Barcelona have the option to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent for €30million (£26m).

While Barcelona manager Hansi Flick wants to keep Rashford, the Spanish champions are not willing to trigger the buy-option.

Barcelona, who have won back-to-back LaLiga titles under Flick, want a new loan deal for Rashford and then make it permanent in 2027.

Man Utd are unwilling to accept those terms, as of now, which has led to suggestions that Mourinho would love to work with Rashford at Real Madrid.

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Mourinho managed Rashford when he was the Man Utd manager and rates the England international winger highly.

The Portuguese boss is returning to Madrid this summer to become Los Blancos manager for the second time in his career.

Jose Mourinho wants Marcus Rashford at Real Madrid

The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney wrote in his Inside Football Newsletter on May 15: “If there is significant change, though, some sources close to the situation say Mourinho may add even more intrigue by going for Marcus Rashford.

“It was reported by the Independent on Thursday that Barcelona face protracted re-negotiation with Manchester United on the forward.

“Mourinho has an existing good relationship with Rashford and there is a feeling he would love to do it for two reasons: one to get a good player he knows; two to already cause disruption as well as a few problems for Barcelona.”

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Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication, Mundo Deportivo, has now reported that Rashford has no interest whatsoever in a switch to Madrid.

The 28-year-old winger, who has scored 14 goals and given 14 assists in 46 matches in all competitions for the Blaugrana in the 2025/26 campaign, is only focused on playing for Barcelona next season.

Marcus Rashford wants Barcelona stay

‘Rashford: Ignoring Mourinho’s interest, one hundred percent Barca’, reads the headline in Mundo Deportivo.

The report has stated that Rashford ‘is only focused on staying at the Camp Nou’.

While relaying claims that Mourinho wants the Man Utd-owned winger, it revealed: ‘Rashford, however, isn’t interested. Not for Mourinho, nor for Real Madrid.

‘He is “one hundred percent” focused on staying at Barca, sources close to him tell MD.

‘The English winger prioritises remaining at Barca and has given instructions to focus his future on the Blaugrana.

‘He isn’t considering any other destination, not even a return to Manchester United, where he is still under contract until June 2028.’

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