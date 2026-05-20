Incoming Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso wants the Premier League club to bring in two Real Madrid players ahead of next season, according to reports.

The Blues confirmed over the weekend that Alonso will become their new manager on July 1 after Calum McFarlane takes Chelsea up until the end of the season.

A statement on the club’s website on Sunday read: ‘Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as Manager of the men’s team.

‘The Spaniard will begin his role on July 1, 2026, having agreed a four‑year contract at Stamford Bridge.

‘One of the most respected figures in the modern game, Alonso arrives at Chelsea having already experienced coaching at the highest level of European football with Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, where he led the German club to the first league title in their history.

‘His appointment reflects the Club’s belief in his broad set of experiences, coaching quality and game model, leadership attributes, character and integrity, which were key to the decision to ask him to help lead the next phase of Chelsea’s journey.

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‘He is regarded not only as an outstanding football coach, but also as a proven leader and partner across a number of areas essential to the demands of driving the team.’

Speaking of his appointment, Alonso said: “Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club.

“From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.

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“There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies.”

Alonso targets Real Madrid pair at Chelsea

And Chelsea – who beat Tottenham 2-1 on Tuesday night – are already getting to work on summer recruitment with reports in Spain claiming that Alonso has demanded two players from Real Madrid be added to their list of targets.

Alonso ‘has outlined his initial transfer targets’ to the Stamford Bridge board with Real Madrid duo Arda Guler and Alvaro Carreras appearing on his list of demands.

Both Carreras and Guler, who were influential during Alonso’s time at the Bernabeu, have ‘expressed great concern about the role he may have in the near future’ under incoming head coach Jose Mourinho.

Turkey international Guler, for his part, ‘appreciates the interest from Chelsea and other clubs, but he is convinced that he will ultimately succeed in the Spanish capital and become a legend’.

While former Manchester United youngter Carreras ‘would welcome a move to London to reunite with Alonso’ in the summer transfer window.

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