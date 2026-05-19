Chelsea are set to make Valentin Barco their first signing since the club’s owners, BlueCo, announced Xabi Alonso as their manager, according to two sources.

On Sunday, Chelsea officially named former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso as their manager from July 1.

Alonso parted ways with Real Madrid in January, and although there have been strong rumours linking him with Liverpool, the Spaniard has decided to accept the managerial role at Chelsea.

It has now been reported by two separate sources that Valentin Barco will become the first signing for Chelsea under Alonso.

Barco is at Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg at the moment, having made the switch to the French outfit in 2025.

The Argentina international midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Strasbourg from Brighton and Hove Albion, before the deal was made permanent in the summer of 2025 for £7.9million.

READ: €75m Chelsea star wants to leave after Xabi Alonso becomes manager

Valentin Barco bids farewell to Strasbourg

Barco has already bid farewell to Strasbourg, writing on Instagram: “Today I say goodbye to this club that I really looked forward to.

“In this year and a half many good times passed, including the best of our lives @yaz.jaureguy on 03/28/2025 when Gemma was born.

“I always left everything on the field at every game for this shirt.

“I want to thank my teammates who made everything easier for me,

“Liam and his staff for the confidence they gave me and for making me the player I am, Gary and his staff for understanding me and helping me improve, to everyone who works at the club and us they accompany and support me every day and to the fans for the love they always gave me.

READ MORE: Boehly reacts after Alonso tells Chelsea to sign Mbappe as Real Madrid reach sale decision – report

“From a distance I will support them and make strength for them to always win, I am totally grateful to Strasbourg and we will be back with my family whenever we can, it is a very special place in our lives.

“Thank you very much for this year and a half, and many successes for the future

“Thank you Strasbourg.”

Valentin Barco set to join Chelsea

According to BBC Sport, Barco ‘is heading to Stamford Bridge’ and is ‘expected to sign a six-year contract ahead of the 2026-27 season’.

Argentine journalist German Garcia Grove has also reported on X that Chelsea have a deal in place to sign Barco.

The reporter, who has almost 166,000 followers on X, has noted: “#Chelsea signs Valentín Barco

“The club agreed with #Racing for the 21-year-old Argentine left-back

“Belonging to the same investment group, the negotiations were straightforward.

“Long-term deal.”

Barco has scored three goals and given nine assists in 43 matches in all competitions for Strasbourg this season.

A central midfielder by trade, the 21-year-old Argentine has played as a left-back and as a left-winger this season, too.

READ NEXT: The 20 best footballers out of contract and available for free this summer