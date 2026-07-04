Chelsea enquire about £65m Man City defender and get immediate response

Chelsea have made a move to sign Ruben Dias and add him to Xabi Alonso’s squad, according to a report, which has also revealed Manchester City’s stance on selling the defender.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are among the clubs that are keen on signing Dias in the summer transfer window.

There is interest from Real Madrid and Arsenal, too, in the Portugal international central defender.

Dias has been on the books of Man City since September 2020, when he joined from Benfica for a total fee of £65million.

The 29-year-old Portugal international centre-back has been a superb player for the Cityzens over the years.

During his time at Man City, Dias has won the Premier League title four times, the FA Cup twice, and the EFL Cup and the Champions League once each.

READ: Romano reveals clear path for Arsenal to sign Chelsea superstar after Man City news

Dias signed a new deal with Man City in August 2025 and is now under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2029.

Man City rebuff Chelsea enquiry for Ruben Dias

However, clubs, including Chelsea, believe that with Pep Guardiola having left as the manager at the end of last season, Dias could be convinced to leave Man City, who have appointed former Blues manager Enzo Maresca as their manager.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea have ‘explored the possibility of signing Dias this summer’, and so have Madrid and Barcelona.

Chelsea, Barcelona and Madrid all ‘made enquiries about Dias last month’, and the response from Man City was a firm no.

Man City have made Dias untouchable and have no plans to sell the defender, who is also said to be on Arsenal’s radar.

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Chelsea remain hopeful of Granit Xhaka deal

While Chelsea have their door firmly shut in their faces regarding Dias, the club’s owners, BlueCo, are still not giving up on signing Granit Xhaka.

Sunderland have held talks with Xhaka and have told him that they will not sell him this summer.

Chelsea have had an initial bid of £8million for Xhaka already rejected, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Xabi Alonso’s side are still hopeful of getting a deal done.

Romano said about Chelsea, Sunderland and Xhaka on his YouTube channel: “The feeling about Sunderland and the clear message coming from Sunderland is that Granit Xhaka is not for sale and that he’s going to end up staying at the club this summer.

“This is what Sunderland are saying in a very clear way.

“They have always been convinced over the recent days that despite the Chelsea attack, Chelsea bid and all the rest, Xhaka was going to stay at the club and continue to play European football.

“And this is the message from Sunderland. Very strong.

“At the moment, as of now, while I am recording this video, Chelsea are yet to give up.

“Chelsea are yet to accept this.

“So, Chelsea still believe that they have a chance to sign Granit Xhaka this summer.

“Then we have to see because at the moment, Sunderland are very strong on their position.

“We have to see what’s going to happen next, but at the moment, the situation is this.

“Sunderland consider the story over and they don’t want Granit Xhaka to go.

“On the other side, Chelsea still keep doors open to this possibility.

“So, let’s wait and see what happens there.”

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