Liverpool want to sign Spanish goal machine in next attacking addition

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Almeria attacking midfielder Sergio Arribas this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have brought in Spanish winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna so far this summer, while Jeremy Jacquet also completed his long-awaited move to Anfield from Rennes.

Liverpool are prioritising attacking signings early on in the summer with Mohamed Salah leaving and Cody Gakpo out of form last season.

Munoz is a good start but the Reds have been looking to sign another top-class winger to join the Spaniard at Anfield with RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande their top target.

However, it emerged recently that Diomande now prefers a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Liverpool looking around for other options.

PSG’s Bradley Barcola is one player towards the top of their list of targets with his availability potentially opening up if the French side get a deal for Diomande over the line.

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Liverpool are not limiting themselves to improving on the wings with Ideal claiming that the Reds have now entered the race to sign Almeria attacking midfielder Arribas.

Almeria, who lost the Segunda division’s promotion play-off match against Malaga for a place in La Liga at the end of last season, could now lose one of their prized possessions.

Real Madrid academy graduate Arribas hit 25 goals in 42 league appearances for Almeria last season as they finished third in the Spanish second flight.

Liverpool are ‘the latest to join the list of suitors’ for Arribas

Liverpool ‘has set its sights on the Madrid-born attacker after his outstanding season with the Almeria side’ and the Reds want to take advantage of their failure to get promoted.

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Almeria see Arribas as a ‘valuable asset’ and would have to hand over 50 per cent of any fee they get from Liverpool or another club to Real Madrid if they were to sell.

The report adds: ‘Liverpool is the latest to join the list of suitors. The Anfield club’s sporting directors continue to scour the market for young players with room for growth and the ability to make a difference in attack, a profile that perfectly fits Arribas. Although no formal offer has yet been made public, the English club’s interest adds another top-level player to a deal that could become one of the most important of the summer for the Rojiblancos.

‘Sporting Lisbon, meanwhile, remains closely monitoring developments. The Lisbon club, which signed Atlético Madrid’s Luis Javier Suárez last year, has been tracking the former Real Madrid player – the club owns 50% of his rights – for some time and has been repeatedly linked with a potential move for him. Liverpool’s emergence only intensifies the competition for a player whose market value has grown exponentially thanks to his performances last season.’

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