Romano reveals huge Liverpool boost for Barcola as three ‘factors’ will decide transfer

Fabrizio Romano insists that Bradley Barcola leaving Paris Saint-Germain to join Liverpool this summer is “a possibility” despite less confident reports.

The Reds have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna this summer but that deal is not expected to block Liverpool’s attempts to sign another winger.

Liverpool are hoping to bring in a top-class winger to replace Mohamed Salah, who announced in March that he will be leaving Anfield in the summer transfer window.

Salah is yet to officially leave but it is a matter of time with strong rumours that the Egypt international will complete a move to the Saudi Pro League.

RB Leipzig had been Liverpool’s top target to replace Salah but it now seems like the Ivory Coast international is set for a summer move to PSG.

There have been reports that Liverpool have now turned their attention to PSG winger Barcola, who has been reluctant to sign a new contract after starting fewer matches.

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But The Athletic revealed on Tuesday that PSG ‘do not need to sell’ the France international and that they value Barcola ‘much higher’ than the £116m Manchester City are paying for Elliot Anderson.

However, Romano doesn’t think the door is closed on Liverpool this summer but he admits it would take the Reds meeting three “factors” to get a deal over the line.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Barcola contract talks are on complete standby, and have been on standby not one month, not two months, but since last summer.

“Last summer, Liverpool were already keen on Barcola. Liverpool, probably in the media, was not that strong, but last summer they tried to enter into the Barcola deal.

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“PSG closed the doors and they didn’t want to sell the player and, at that stage, they were expected to get a new contract done for him after rejecting a big proposal from Liverpool. But this contract has been stalling since then.

Liverpool ‘love’ Bradley Barcola

“And so, if PSG really want to go for it, the exit of Barcola could be a possibility. I’m not telling you Barcola is 100% leaving Paris Saint-Germain, because I can’t tell you this—this would obviously take a big amount of money, a big proposal, and the player’s will.

“So there are several factors, but today I can’t tell you Barcola is 100% staying at Paris, because I’m told there is movement around him. He’s a player very high on Liverpool’s list, and it’s been the case for the last year. So Liverpool love Barcola and Liverpool would like to go for Barcola.

“Then we have to understand the numbers. If someone can convince Paris Saint-Germain—of course, he’s an important player for them, scoring at the World Cup, performing for PSG, fantastic player, so obviously it’s not going to be an easy one—but Liverpool love him for sure.”

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