Manchester United legend Roy Keane has explained why he would be “surprised” if two specific teams do not reach the World Cup final.

We have now entered the knockout stages of the World Cup, and there have already been several entertaining matches and shocks in the round of 32.

Germany and the Netherlands have been knocked out of the competition, and there will no doubt be more shocks in the coming days.

England have been mentioned among the frontrunners to win the tournament, but there are a couple of sides ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s side as favourites.

This includes France and Argentina, with Keane explaining why he expects these two sides to reach the World Cup final.

“The French attacking players are as good as any,” Keane said on ITV.

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“But then we saw that with Brazil. We’ve seen it with England’s main lads turning up against Panama.

“Probably France have got, obviously, more in numbers. But then again, listen, I think Argentina (do as well).

“I think Argentina and France are the teams that have the players and the good options. There’d be no surprise if they end up meeting in the final. I’d be surprised if they don’t meet in the final.”

Ex-Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou agreed with Keane. He added: “Just to put everyone at ease about England’s chances, even in France they’re not happy with the national team.

“No one is ever happy with their national team. There’s always areas to improve.

“But I’ve been impressed, because the thing with France for me is, I look at their front five, six, any combination of that, are just absolutely world-class and elite.”

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Who do England “need” to win World Cup

Regarding England, former Burnley and Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has explained why he thinks they “need Declan Rice” if they are to go far at the World Cup.

“Four words come to mind when I think about England’s hopes of winning the World Cup: we need Declan Rice,” Parker told The Telegraph.

“There has been some debate since England beat Panama over whether Declan should have extra recovery, potentially sitting out the last-32 contest with DR Congo.

“The concern for his wellbeing, given he is managing a hamstring issue, is understandable. But Declan is pivotal.

“If England are going to go deep in this tournament, he is one of Thomas Tuchel’s foundation pillars – a manager’s dream. Whatever you ask him to do, he will do it.”

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