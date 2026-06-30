The Dutch media have hit out at Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk following the Netherlands’ exit from the World Cup.

On Monday night, the Netherlands suffered a disappointing early exit from the World Cup, having been beaten 3-2 on penalties by Morocco after the two sides drew 1-1 after extra-time.

Morocco were certainly the deserving winners after making more of an effort to win the game and having more attempts on goal, while the Netherlands were punished for adopting a negative approach.

And this will likely be the last World Cup appearance of Van Dijk, who will be 38 by the time the next tournament takes place in 2030.

Strangely, Van Dijk, who has been criticised for his performances for club and country this season, said after the game that their “gameplan worked” against Morocco.

“It’s very difficult to analyse it right now. An intense match. I think we were solid defensively. They couldn’t really find the free man between the lines, so the gameplan worked, of course,” Van Dijk told NOS.

READ: World Cup 2026 finally finds its secret sauce as peril and jeopardy at last enter the chat

“I think we scored a good goal. Ultimately, in stoppage time, we got pinned back. Then it went to penalties, and unfortunately, we’re out.”

Van Dijk added: “If you look at almost all the big teams at the World Cup, they also drop deep and wait for the right moment to press.

“We trained hard on this for two days, and at times it went well. Of course, things can always be better, but well, that’s of no use to us now.”

Reflecting on the penalty shootout, he continued: “Intense, of course. You train so much for it, and in the end, you’re out.”

He finished by saying: “Right now, I want to get inside as quickly as possible to be with the boys. That’s my only thought at this moment.”

Virgil van Dijk accused of ‘betraying national team’

But the Dutch media did not appreciate the Netherlands’ approach to the Morocco match, with journalist Valentijn Driessen claiming that their gameplan was a “great disgrace”.

For being part of this mess, Van Dijk is accused of ‘betraying everything our national team stands for’ and has also been told that his ‘time is up’ at international level.

Dutch icon Ronald De Boer also thinks Van Dijk may have played his last game for his country, while he has also told Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman to call time on his stint as manager.

“Let me put it this way, I think he does it himself and I think he will because the pressure is high,” De Boer said.

READ MORE: Koeman defiant after Dutch defeat with five-man defence: ‘I’d do it again’



“And he said, ‘I’m going to think about it in maybe one night or maybe two nights’, but he’s going to step away for 100 per cent sure.

“He will do it on his own terms because if he’s not doing it, I think Nigel de Jong, the technical director of the federation, will do it.

“We need a new fire in this Dutch team and starting with the coach, I think that will happen.

“I think we’re going to hear that soon and I think also Van Dijk, he had the captain’s armband and he was an amazing captain, I think he will say probably that ‘this is my last game’.

“Yes a lot of criticism about not taking the team by the hand, but still, all the respect for Van Dijk because he has been a great captain, but sometimes it’s time to go.”

READ NEXT: World Cup odds: Morocco finally recognised after win v Netherlands

